Draw deja-vu for GWS as Giants tie with Hawks

For the second consecutive week the GWS Giants have played off in a thrilling draw, this time with the Hawthorn Hawks.

The game started off with a dominant display from the Giants who kicked the first goal and were able to lock the ball in the forward 50.

Tom Scully was the first goal scorer for the Giants kicking an easy goal in the goal square.

Hawthorn struggled to get clean usage of the ball, when they did get the usage they were able to move it forward freely.

Taylor Duryea was the first goal scorer for Hawthorn after the Giants kicked the ball from a behind straight to him.

That first goal led the Hawks to kick four of the next six. GWS stuck with them in that first quarter and answered back as expected.

Hawthorn would take the lead into the first change by 1 point.

The second quarter was dominated by the Giants who broke open the game and began to assert some dominance on the ball and the scoreboard.

It wasn’t a high-scoring second quarter but the Giants were able to score when needed and took a nine-point lead into the major break.

Devon Smith was the first goal scorer for the Giants and in a sign of things to come the Hawks struggled with accuracy in front of goal with both Shaun Burgoyne and Will Langford missing easy shots at goal.

The third quarter was all one-way traffic with Hawthorn taking a 15 point lead into the final break.

The lead should have been much higher with Hawthorn continuing their struggles in front of goals, they converted just six of their eleven shots on goal despite some of these attempts being relatively easy shots on goal.

Tom Mitchell continued to rack up a lot of possessions throughout the quarter and Jonathon Patton kicked his third of the game for the Giants.

Some late quarter injury concerns to Tim O’Brien and Nick Haynes turned out to be niggles as they were able to come back on and finish the game.

The fourth started with a bang for the Hawks as Shaun Burgoyne kicked the first goal of the quarter and it looked like the Hawks may run away with it.

The Giants had other ideas though as Scully kicked the first of the next five goals to the Giants, Jonathon Patton chipped in another two to take his total to five for the game.

After Josh Kelly snapped a great goal from a ball up it looked as though the Giants may have done enough to complete a fourth quarter comeback.

Luke Breust had other ideas as he kicked a steadying goal to get the Hawks back to seven points, but after he missed his next shot at goal signs were still looking ominous for the Hawks.

However as we have seen time and time again this season nothing is ever for certain as Will Langford snapped a shot from a ball up and a miracle bounce from ball went straight over Heath Shaw’s head, the goal tied up the game with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

Hawthorn were able to win the hit-out, but a last gasp shot at rushing the ball over the line was to no avail as the siren sounded.

Hawthorn will be asking what if as they had five more scoring shots to the Giants and missed some easier shots.

The Giants are left asking questions themselves with a second straight draw and not really blowing out games they should.

Final score

Hawthorn Hawks 14.13.97

GWS Giants 15.7.97