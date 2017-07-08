Electric Eels power past the Storm

The Parramatta Eels have beaten an underwhelming and dissapointing Storm outfit 22-6 at AAMI park on Saturday night.

Despite being without some key players for this clash, the second string Storm outfit were simply not good enough as the Eels waltzed to a comfortable win tonight in Melbourne.

The opening minutes of the first half were dominated by the Eels has Semi Radradra helped the Parramatta side power to a 16-0 lead within 20 minutes.

Semi was on fire from the opening whistle, easily disposing of his opposition counterpart in Suliasi Vunivalu on multiple occasions.

Bevan French opened the scoring down the right-hand side with a diving effort in the corner before Mitchell Moses capped off a superb Eels play just beside the post.

Within minutes Radradra had scored one for himself with an absolute screamer down the left-hand side.

Jahrome Hughes got one back for the Storm just before half time but the Eels had been dominant all half and deservedly lead 16-6 at the break.

The second half was better from the understrength Melbourne outfit, performing far better for most of the last 40 minutes of the game.

However, the Eels sealed the game late on with Clinton Gutherson scoring in the right-hand corner to hand Parramatta a 22-6 win here in Melbourne.