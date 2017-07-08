Essendon down Magpies in fiery clash

Essendon’s AFL season remains alive but Collingwood’s is all but over after the Bombers prevailed by 37 points in a fierce MCG contest.

The Dons led at every break on Saturday and pressed their advantage in the final quarter to claim an 18.9 (117) to 12.8 (80) victory, keeping them in the hunt for a top-eight finish.

Orazio Fantasia led the way with five goals while David Zaharakis, Michael Hurley and Tom Bellchambers were all important.

The defeat leaves the Magpies stranded in the bottom four, with just five wins and 10 losses, and coach Nathan Buckley under massive pressure.

Adding to Collingwood’s woes, midfielder Levi Greenwood faces suspension for a behind-play hit on Zach Merrett.

Greenwood is certain to be scrutinised by the match review panel after elbowing Merrett in the jaw in the third quarter.

The star youngster briefly went to the Essendon rooms but returned to finish with 25 disposals and two goals.

Tempers flared after the incident with Fantasia and Brayden Maynard involved in a heated tussle near the Essendon bench.

The Bombers’ ability to take the game on and move the ball quickly through the corridor was impressive, allowing them to take a 27-point halftime lead.

Collingwood briefly took control during the fiery third term, benefiting from a more impulsive style of football after a slow and methodical start.

Consecutive goals to Jordan De Goey, Alex Fasolo and Taylor Adams carved the margin to 16 points to give the Pies hope.

But the Pies couldn’t sustain the pressure, allowing the Bombers to score easily either side of the final break.

It was a welcome change for Essendon after their meek surrender to bottom-placed Brisbane last week, having led by 27 points late in the game.

High-flyer Jeremy Howe was a late withdrawal for the Magpies.

The half-back flanker was replaced by Matt Scharenberg after suffering calf tightness.