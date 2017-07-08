Friend the difference as Roosters pip Bunnies

Jake Friend has led from the front as the Sydney Roosters defeated NRL arch-rivals South Sydney 14-12 at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

With his side missing their representative stars, the Roosters’ skipper came up with the big plays and was tireless in defence in their gutsy win.

Friend produced the clutch-play in the second-half, putting Aidan Guerra through a gap to make it 14-6 and take the wind out of Souths’ fightback.

The Rabbitohs refused to give up and when Angus Crichton skipped across field beating three tacklers, he sent Bryson Goodwin steaming through a gap to reduce the margin to just two points with 12 minutes left.

However, the Roosters held on in front of a crowd of 16,245 to put a huge dent in the Rabbitohs’ top-eight aspirations.

With the Roosters missing Mitchell Pearce, Blake Ferguson, Dylan Napa and Boyd Cordner, Friend was busy in all aspects, setting up both of his side’s four-pointers.

Twice in the second half he came up with a tackle which forced a turnover while the Rabbitohs were inside the Roosters’ half.

He finished with 55 tackles after making 62 tackles the previous two weeks against Cronulla and Melbourne.

The Roosters have an injury concern after Michael Gordon came form the field six minutes to go with a suspected torn pectoral muscle and had his arm in a brace as he left the dressingsheds.

Prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was immense, making 192m and 28 tackles while Pearce’s replacement Mitchell Cornish looked a likely prospect and produced a first-class kicking performance.

The Roosters took an 8-0 lead into halftime after Friend poked a clever kick through the line with Joseph Manu diving on the spoils.

After four sets camped down on the Roosters line and receiving three rapid-fire penalties, Souths finally broke through for their opening try in the 51st minute when Robbie Farah burrowed over from dummy-half to make it 8-6.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson called it an impressive bounce back after their 44-12 thumping at the hands of Cronulla.

“I was really, really proud of them,” Robinson said.

“It was a Roosters style where everyone stuck to their task and it was a good grinding win in the end.

“That’s the thing, all 17 guys stuck on task and they kept going and kept going. It’s the best we’ve played for six or seven weeks.”

The loss leaves the Rabbitohs needing to win six of their final eight games to be any chance of making the finals.

“It was a game where we left a lot of effort out there on the park but we just weren’t clinical at times and they were,” Souths coach Michael Maguire said.

“We didn’t take the chances when we had them and didn’t do a few of the things we set out to do and that cost us in the back end of the game.”