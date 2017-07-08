The ‘hangover’ Dogs can still save their season

It was last night, the night I manoeuvred myself to realise the fact that the Bulldogs would not journey back to back.

It was a wild scrap in the first half, the kind the Bulldogs are known for. They still seemed off but they were there – they were in this game.

It came to the fourth quarter and the words ‘give up’ came to my mind. I saw many things that gave that opinion more worth. Jack Macrae completely removed himself from a contest which was a noticeable one.

I tried hard to think of the 2016 Dogs, they wouldn’t have let this one slip, would they? The same buy in from last year seems to have vanished. The question asked was who has improved from last year?

I’d state the most improved player would be Bailey Dale with a very minimal list of others to go against that argument.

As a fan of this great sport, the Dogs’ story was one that brought a fairy-tale feeling to the AFL, even for someone who has supported a dominant team.

I did feel it necessary for something to bring some hope or joy for so many long-suffering supporters, not just those in the red, white and the blue.

As someone who saw the ’09 Hawks hangover first hand, I have no doubt this season is a little blip on a very talented group.

The Dogs have a team led by stars such as Marcus Bontempelli, Macrae and Luke Dalhaus will no doubt be back, and for the sake of footy I hope an electric player like JJ can bounce back as well.

Footy is a whole heap of ups and downs. The Dogs got the flag they deserved. This year does not take that away from them.

The season has been crazy. The Dogs have fallen short so far and look likely to miss the finals, but with a decent enough draw the next few weeks they can still snarl this season.