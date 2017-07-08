It’s a draw! 15-15, All Blacks and Lions can’t be split

In what was to be a series-deciding match, the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions have played out a draw with a score of 15-all.
More to come.
By The Roar, 8 Jul 2017
July 8th 2017 @ 7:37pm
biltongbek said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
Never thought I would say this, but Kieran Read is not a very gracious captain.
The interviewer also didn’t help with those leading question which basically insinuating poor decisions against the All Blacks.
Anyway, great final test.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:39pm
Redsback said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:39pm | ! Report
I was keen to see how the ABs might respond if they lost. This gave us a good insight. All of that being said, the decision not to take away the penalty at the end after the TMO had confirmed it was bizarre. How does Poite get these games?
July 8th 2017 @ 7:49pm
Jutsie said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
Yeah I was hoping lions would win and it wouldve been a terrible way to end the series but that has always been a penalty, poite chickened out.
Lions shouldve gone for a lineout with their last penalty. The draw would feel more hollow than losing in a positive fashion
July 8th 2017 @ 7:56pm
BlackWave said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:56pm | ! Report
I reckon you need to start jumping deliberately into the tackle at the end of games. Maybe that’ll work?
July 8th 2017 @ 7:43pm
Dr katz said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:43pm | ! Report
I thought the sun shone out of his ar$e like rutchies… maybe not
July 8th 2017 @ 7:47pm
Jutsie said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:47pm | ! Report
He complained about another team doing everything to slow the ball down when his team was trying to play fast rugby….pot meet kettle.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:50pm
Ash said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
Yeah that was poor as was how he back handing the ref. That’s our job.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:58pm
Bill said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:58pm | ! Report
I can’t agree with you BB. He was dealing with an absurd situation having the win ripped away by an absurd decision by an absurd Frenchman.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:38pm
Rhys Bosley said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
Well hats off to Gatland, I didn’t think he had it on him but he coached the Lions to their best result in NZ since 1971. This has to put him in contention to succeed Hanson.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:45pm
ThedarknessFan said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:45pm | ! Report
so winning 1 game and drawing 1 game makes Gatland the next All Blacks coach? I don’t think so.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:53pm
Rhys Bosley said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:53pm | ! Report
Tew seemed to think he was a strong candidate when interviewed this week.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:41pm
pete said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:41pm | ! Report
There is going to be a ref belting like never before on here. Really though, the ABs just weren’t up to it. Great game from neutral perspective and well done Lions on drawing the series – thought they’d get done.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:49pm
ads2600 said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
That’s just rubbish really. To say the All Blacks weren’t “up to it”, is a massive disservice to the Lions. The All Blacks played as well as the Lions would let them, which is a credit to the Lions. I think a drawn series is a fair result!
July 8th 2017 @ 7:59pm
pete said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:59pm | ! Report
I think its a fair result too. The Abs butchered their chances was my point, so they cant bleat about the ref.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:52pm
Old Bugger said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:52pm | ! Report
Funny though when last week, it was 2 tries to zip (against 14 players) and this week its the same but, to the other side…..but this time, the ABs weren’t up to it….?? You can do better than that pete……or perhaps not??
July 8th 2017 @ 7:57pm
Cadfael said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:57pm | ! Report
Who was red carded from the Lions tonight?
July 8th 2017 @ 7:41pm
Dr katz said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:41pm | ! Report
Lol. Lots of whinging on the AIGs website – makes them sound like us wallaby supporters. P1ssfunny.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:42pm
Poth Ale said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:42pm | ! Report
Congratulations Lions.
Great finale to what has been a very successful tour for Ireland and Britain.
Played 10, Won 5, Drew 2 and lost 3.
Brilliant result for the future of Lions tours.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:44pm
Wobbliesarewoeful said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:44pm | ! Report
Winning half their games is brilliant?
July 8th 2017 @ 7:49pm
Poth Ale said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:49pm | ! Report
In New Zealand? Absolutely.
Losing just 3 games? Absolutely.
Tieing a test series that most predicted would be a 3-0 blackwash to NZ? Absolutely.
A brilliant result for Lions tours for the future.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:50pm
ThedarknessFan said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
Apparently.
Its obvious to me a drawn series has somehow eventuated into a win for the lions.
although , facts remain. NZ still didn’t lose at eden park. still didn’t lose a test series @ home
and I feel like a wallabie supporter doing this … but…. the ref made some terrible calls, that keep the lions in the game
anywho 12 more years to see if the lions can manage a series win lol.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:51pm
rebel said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:51pm | ! Report
Congrats Poth to your team and fellow fans. Great series and edge of your seat stuff.
Even getting a fair whack of Birging from Wallaby fans.
Enjoy your Guinness.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:53pm
Poth Ale said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:53pm | ! Report
Cheers Rebel.
Respect. Meas mór.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:58pm
Machooka said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:58pm | ! Report
Congrats Poth… most deserved 🙂
July 8th 2017 @ 7:43pm
ThedarknessFan said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:43pm | ! Report
So if someone catches the ball in a offside position but then drops the ball, and holds up the hands in the air in submission. its accidental?…
French referees…. incredible.
July 8th 2017 @ 7:45pm
pete said | July 8th 2017 @ 7:45pm | ! Report
Meh, dont go the sour grapes route. We’ve all had calls we didnt like. Fact is ABs butchered many chances and thats what cost them the game.