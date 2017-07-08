Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

A short round of NRL fixtures this week as the Melbourne Storm look to increase their advantage at the top of the ladder when hosting the Parramatta Eels on Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary of the match from 7:30pm AEST.

The Storm have been truly exceptional so far in 2017, playing consistently and efficiently for most part of the season.

The Melbourne-based outfit have even performed well during the Origin period with their young players lifting to the occasion.

However, if a team ever wanted to play the Storm in Melbourne during a NRL season, now would be the perfect time.

With a plethora of important players out for the Origin decider next Wednesday in Queensland, the Eels will be sensing an opportunity to steal points from the competition front runners heading into the latter part of the season.

The young Storm will face a major test against an inform Parramatta side. Both clubs have won four of their last five.

The Eels’ comeback win over Canterbury in their last match demonstrated their new-found resolve and steel being able to win in scrappy games to keep their finals hopes alive.

Additionally, the Eels haven’t suffered many major losses to Origin, showing a team which will have players playing regular and consistent minutes together on the pitch.

Their winning form in recent weeks will bring loads of confidence into this match with the ladder leaders and they will consider themselves a good chance to win this coming fixture.

However, injuries to Frank Pritchard and Josh Hoffman will hurt the Eels as they face their greatest challenge this season.

Prediction

The young Storm have shown significant resolve when being called up to play, however I believe that Parramatta will just be able to get the job done in Melbourne this coming Saturday.

Eels by 6