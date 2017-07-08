No end in sight in cricketing pay dispute

The current cricket pay scrap already represents the longest industrial dispute in the history of Australian sport.

The game’s profile has taken a hit but seething stakeholders are likely to face months of further uncertainty.

Friday brought no progress in the protracted pay saga between Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA).

It’s understood CA boss James Sutherland discussed various issues with the union, both in person and on the phone, earlier this week.

However, the unprecedented cancellation of this month’s Australia A tour has coincided with a fresh wave of claim, counter-claim and mutual mistrust between the warring parties.

Many figures in the industry are already privately casting doubt on the prospect of next month’s Test tour of Bangladesh going ahead.

The ensuing ODI trip to India looms as a more imposing roadblock, as CA will be wary of a no-show on the subcontinent and poking the sport’s most powerful beast.

Braham Dabscheck, senior fellow at the University of Melbourne Law School and one of the nation’s eminent experts in the field of sports industrial relations, says the pressure is yet to truly build.

“At the moment there’s no movement, it’s a holding pattern,” Dabscheck told AAP.

“It’s conceivable this dispute could drag on for a number of months.

“They’ve had some very long disputes in US sport.

“This one may or may not get like that but what mitigates against quick settlement is that it’s the off-season.

“If this were the AFL or NRL, then every passing week you’re losing a round and that imposes big costs.”

Dabscheck was part of the ACA advisory board in 2010 but hasn’t given the union any guidance during the current impasse.

CA chairman David Peever made his feelings on unions clear while serving as Rio Tinto managing director, opining they were disruptive and should be removed from the bargaining process.

“People are getting a bit hung up on revenue sharing but the reason this has been difficult to resolve quickly is because Cricket Australia is trying to sideline the ACA,” Dabscheck said.

“It’s union busting 101.

“They’ve tried to negotiate with workers on a one-on-one basis. CA then hoped, or expected, a number of players would start thinking ‘I’m unemployed, I’m losing income and I’d better sign up’.

“In the short run, Cricket Australia are at an advantage because there’s no games being played and no big revenue coming in.

“But negotiations for broadcast rights and sponsorship are going to be problems for them.

“If the players stay together and stay solid, it’s going to be very hard for Cricket Australia.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan threw his support behind Australian players overnight, telling the ABC he has a “huge amount of respect for” their stance.