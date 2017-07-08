Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The ninth-placed Penrith Panthers host the third-placed Manly Sea Eagles in Round 18. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game at Pepper Stadium on Saturday evening, starting from 5:30pm (AEST).

It’s a crucial game for the Panthers. They’re two wins outside the top eight with eight matches left in the regular season after this week.

Another loss will make their chances of making the finals much more difficult. They are coming off a big loss against Souths last week.

Manly have performed beyond many people’s expectations so far this season. They’ll have the bonus of having in-form skipper Daly Cherry-Evans on deck, after he was overlooked by the Maroons for the deciding State of Origin game next Wednesday night.

The Sea Eagles will be without Jake Trbojevic who is in camp with the Blues. Lewis Brown is also out with a knee injury.

Darcy Lussick will take Trbojevic’s place at lock, while Jarrad Kennedy comes into the backrow in place of Brown.

Cameron Cullen and Shaun Lane have been named on the Manly interchange bench in the only other changes to the team that beat the Warriors last week.

The Panthers have Mitch Rein coming back from illness to start at hooker. Tyrone Peachey will also start in the centres in place of Dean Whare, who is out with a broken jaw.

James Fisher-Harris has been named on an extended interchange bench, potentially returning from a hamstring injury.

Prediction

Penrith by 4.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game at Pepper Stadium on Saturday evening, starting from 5:30pm (AEST).