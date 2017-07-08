Penrith Panthers vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The ninth-placed Penrith Panthers host the third-placed Manly Sea Eagles in Round 18. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game at Pepper Stadium on Saturday evening, starting from 5:30pm (AEST).
It’s a crucial game for the Panthers. They’re two wins outside the top eight with eight matches left in the regular season after this week.
Another loss will make their chances of making the finals much more difficult. They are coming off a big loss against Souths last week.
Manly have performed beyond many people’s expectations so far this season. They’ll have the bonus of having in-form skipper Daly Cherry-Evans on deck, after he was overlooked by the Maroons for the deciding State of Origin game next Wednesday night.
The Sea Eagles will be without Jake Trbojevic who is in camp with the Blues. Lewis Brown is also out with a knee injury.
Darcy Lussick will take Trbojevic’s place at lock, while Jarrad Kennedy comes into the backrow in place of Brown.
Cameron Cullen and Shaun Lane have been named on the Manly interchange bench in the only other changes to the team that beat the Warriors last week.
The Panthers have Mitch Rein coming back from illness to start at hooker. Tyrone Peachey will also start in the centres in place of Dean Whare, who is out with a broken jaw.
James Fisher-Harris has been named on an extended interchange bench, potentially returning from a hamstring injury.
Prediction
Penrith by 4.
6:25pm
John Coomer said | 6:25pm | ! Report
Half-time summary
Penrith 12
Manly 4
Penrith have capitalised on a glut of possession from a lopsided penalty count to head into the sheds leading 12-4 at half-time at Pepper Stadium.
The Panthers opened the scoring in the 3rd minute when prop James Tamou used his strength to push through some soft Manly line defence to score near the posts. The Sea Eagles hit back in the 11th minute with a try by centre Dylan Waker that was laid on by captain Daly Cherry-Evans. DCE earned his team two repeat sets with deft grubber kicks before throwing a cut out ball for Walker to score.
DCE then became engaged in a running debate with referee Henry Perenara as the penalties started to mount against his team. Penrith finally scored a debatable try in the 35th minute after winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak grounded a cross-field kick. Centre Waqa Blake appeared to knock the ball forward in the air first before his winger took over and grounded it, but the bunker ruled it to be a fair try.
6:25pm
eagleJack said | 6:25pm | ! Report
Manly have to be happy with 12-4. But they’ll be knackered defending back to back sets.
We’ll see what this team is made of I guess. They haven’t recovered from adversity well at times this year.
6:21pm
Rob said | 6:21pm | ! Report
Peranara is a poor official because he’s so inconsistent. He is defiantly giving Manly a hammering with soft interpretation on ball security in my opinion.
6:16pm
Rob said | 6:16pm | ! Report
That isn’t a legal try. It’s very easy to understand if 2 players on the same team have their hands on the ball at the same time 1 player is in an offside position. It’s very easy to understand someone is in front of some one else. We don’t have rolling mauls in league because of this rule.
6:21pm
eagleJack said | 6:21pm | ! Report
Yep. Surely Archer has to go. The standard in refereeing has gone backwards. Rules that have been in place for decades are just being ignored.
6:15pm
John Coomer said | 6:15pm | ! Report
Half-time
Penrith 12
Manly 4
6:15pm
John Coomer said | 6:15pm | ! Report
39’ Forward pass from the Panthers, changeover to Manly 20 metres out from their own line.
Manly 4
Penrith 12
6:14pm
The Spectator said | 6:14pm | ! Report
That’s hilarious, we’re all doomed.
6:14pm
Joe said | 6:14pm | ! Report
Manly are getting the rough end from the refs. Still don’t understand the try. Is there going to be square up penalties late in the game once it is out of reach?
6:12pm
Joel Erickson said | 6:12pm | ! Report
Manly should start handing off to men in front of them now. Because apparently that’s allowed.
6:12pm
John Coomer said | 6:12pm | ! Report
36’ A bit of doubt over the try, with two Penrith players wresting for a kick, but DWZ is awarded the try. Cleary converts.
Manly 4
Penrith 12