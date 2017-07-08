Saints blitz woeful Tigers for big win

St Kilda have torn Richmond to shreds, bursting their bubble with a 67-point AFL demolition at Etihad Stadium.

The Saints played their best football of the season in the second term of the Maddie’s Match fundraiser on Saturday night and won 21.12 (138) to 10.11 (71).

The Saints have won four games in a row for the first time since 2011 – their most recent finals appearance.

It’s also St Kilda’s highest score of the season.

By contrast, all the doubts about Richmond’s resilience and bona fides are back with a vengeance.

Their meek surrender was as astonishing as it was appalling.

Richmond’s percentage – which will be vital given the tightness of the season – dropped from 112 to 105.

The Tigers held on to fourth spot, but only on percentage, as the Saints rose from eighth to fifth.

A week ago, coach Damien Hardwick was bullish about their style of play following a fine away win over Port Adelaide, saying they were confident it would stand up in finals.

But that depends on effort and application.

The Saints out-pressured and out-tackled them from the start.

Leading by 24 points at quarter-time, the Saints hit top gear with 9.5 to a solitary behind.

At the main break, St Kilda led by a whopping 82 points and their score was 92. Before Saturday night, their average score for the season had been 88.

They had a game-high lead of 95 points late in the third term.

While Saints key forward Tim Membrey kicked five goals, he’s in trouble for a heavy bump on Richmond defender Dylan Grimes late in the second term.

Saints veteran Nick Riewoldt had a big night, officially breaking the AFL marks record.

He had 12 on Saturday night and that took him to 2913, passing Gary Dempsey’s 2906.

It was already an important game for Riewoldt, given the Maddie’s Vision charity was formed two years ago after his younger sister died from a rare bone disorder.

Cousin Jack had a dirty night for the Tigers, but kicked the last goal of the match.

Star Saints midfielder Jack Steven was best afield with 33 disposals.