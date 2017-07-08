St Kilda Saints vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

An interesting contest that is virtually almost impossible to tip awaits at Etihad Stadium tonight as the St Kilda Saints take on the Richmond Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match on Saturday night at Etihad Stadium, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
Richmond came out of the gates early in 2017, but a mid-year slump had everyone questioning their ability to be a real contender in the finals.
They’ll be buoyed by a victory over Port Adelaide last week at Adelaide Oval which proved they are not out for the count by any means just yet in 2017.
St Kilda is clinging onto eighth spot, but in this tightly contested season several sides are breathing down their neck.
They’ve won the last three games in a row and will be keen to show that they too are the real deal in 2017.
A loss here could see them lose a spot in the 8. On paper, they’re a side that deserves to be in September but they’re yet to deliver the goods with any real consistency.
It’s a big night for Nick Riewoldt. The veteran is still going strong for St Kilda, and this game is #MaddiesMatch in memory of his late sister. Look for him to lift for his side and his family on such an important occasion.
Prediction
This game will be impossible to tip. I’m going to say Richmond by 8 points with no real basis whatsoever.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match between the St Kilda Saints and the Richmond Tigers on Saturday night at Etihad Stadium, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
St Kilda and Richmond are collecting for Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision, finding a cure for Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes, at the game. Donate here.
7:56pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:56pm | ! Report
That quarter completely belonged to Richmond so it was fitting that Richmond’s kicking for goal was so poor.
7:54pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:54pm | ! Report
BEHIND
Caddy misses everything for Richmond.
The score at quarter time
St Kilda 5.3.33
Richmond1.3.9
7:51pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:51pm | ! Report
GOAL
Another goal to the Saints from another grab inside 50. the lead stretches out to 24 points…
7:50pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Richmond trying to slow down and take the pace of the game. The Saints just seem a little bit hungrier at the moment…
7:48pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:48pm | ! Report
GOAL
Billings squeezes that one through and St Kilda are up by 3 goals with three minutes to go in the first quarter…
7:48pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:48pm | ! Report
3 intercepts marks in a row to St Kilda…
7:46pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:46pm | ! Report
Even Martin is fumbling the ball this evening. Goes to show the mentality that the Tigers are in…
7:45pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:45pm | ! Report
BEHIND
Richmond shank an easy shot in front of goal.
7:43pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:43pm | ! Report
GOAL
Much better from the Tigers. Trent Cochin puts them on the board.
7:38pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:38pm | ! Report
St Kilda have taken 4 marks inside 50 to the Tigers nil. Shows how the first 10 minutes or so of this match have been…