St Kilda Saints vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

An interesting contest that is virtually almost impossible to tip awaits at Etihad Stadium tonight as the St Kilda Saints take on the Richmond Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match on Saturday night at Etihad Stadium, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

Richmond came out of the gates early in 2017, but a mid-year slump had everyone questioning their ability to be a real contender in the finals.

They’ll be buoyed by a victory over Port Adelaide last week at Adelaide Oval which proved they are not out for the count by any means just yet in 2017.

St Kilda is clinging onto eighth spot, but in this tightly contested season several sides are breathing down their neck.

They’ve won the last three games in a row and will be keen to show that they too are the real deal in 2017.

A loss here could see them lose a spot in the 8. On paper, they’re a side that deserves to be in September but they’re yet to deliver the goods with any real consistency.

It’s a big night for Nick Riewoldt. The veteran is still going strong for St Kilda, and this game is #MaddiesMatch in memory of his late sister. Look for him to lift for his side and his family on such an important occasion.

Prediction

This game will be impossible to tip. I’m going to say Richmond by 8 points with no real basis whatsoever.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match between the St Kilda Saints and the Richmond Tigers on Saturday night at Etihad Stadium, starting from 7:25pm AEST.