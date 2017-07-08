Swans snuff out Suns at SCG

Sydney coach John Longmire won’t engage in September dreaming, even after his AFL side stormed into the top eight with a barnstorming 67-point dismissal of Gold Coast at the SCG.

Lance Franklin and Gary Rohan combined for eight goals on Saturday, when the Swans boosted their percentage and embarrassed a Suns outfit that struggled without Gary Ablett.

The hosts, who were led by Dan Hannebery in the absence of late scratching Josh Kennedy (tight quad), triumphed 17.16 (118) to 7.9 (51).

Gold Coast co-captain Tom Lynch booted three goals in the opening term to give his side a surprise five-point lead at quarter-time.

But Sydney clicked in clinical fashion, kicking the next 12 goals of the contest to make it eight wins from their past nine games.

The Swans, seeking to become the first AFL side to reach the finals after an 0-6 start to the season, next face Greater Western Sydney.

“Do you think I’m a dreamer?” Longmire said, when asked if he was starting to study the ladder.

“We’re very much about going back to work and looking at what we did well and what we need to get better at.

“We played as good a footy as we’ve played for quite a while, during the second and third quarters.”

The listless Suns went goal-less from quarter-time until the 14th minute of the final term.

Franklin, Rohan, Luke Parker, Dane Rampe, Heath Grundy, Callum Mills, Kieren Jack, Jake Lloyd and George Hewett were among the many Swans to enjoy a productive night.

Rohan finished with a career-best five goals. The flame-haired speedster created immense pressure with his trademark pace but also clutched a game-high three contested marks.

“He was fantastic,” Longmire said.

Franklin agreed.

“It’s nice to have other options up there, kicking goals and sharing the load,” the superstar told Fox Footy.

“He’s electric. He’s bloody fast, good in the air, good on the ground and to kick five goals is an unbelievable effort.”

The battle between Franklin and Suns co-captain Steven May was fascinating and fierce.

Both men had their moments but May could only do so much given the speed, frequency and precision at which the ball pinged into the Swans’ forward line.

“They’re back to their best. A hard-running side, who are very strong,” Eade said of the Swans.

“It’s a real learning curve. Especially for our younger blokes, but even our young leaders.

“Those top-echelon sides, they’re what you’ve got to try to emulate.”