Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores

The Sydney Swans will look to continue their path towards what was once an extremely unlikely AFL finals campaign when they go up against the Gold Coast Suns. Join The Roar for live scores from the game at the SCG on Saturday afternoon, starting from 4:35pm AEST.

The story of Sydney’s 2017 season has been run through more than enough times this year but here’s the short version – none from the first six, seven from the next eight, and now a finals threat, maybe even a premiership dark horse?

The total record winds up at 7-7 and one spot outside the top eight with a very handy percentage of 108 – better than the next two teams above them.

Basically if the Swans win at least one more game from their last eight than West Coast or St Kilda – and the other teams below them – they’ll play finals this year, and as we learnt last September, anything can happen from that position.

In a year where no one has played consistent footy really, you’d have to say that Sydney’s seven of eight in the last two months is probably the most stable and reliably good football that any team has played all year.

As for Gold Coast? Well, they’re midtable – 6-8, 12th, and 14th for percentage. They’re not going to play finals this year, they’re pretty hot and cold. They haven’t had a winning or losing streak of more than two games all season.

They’ve lost both Gary Ablett and Pearce Hanley to injury this week so conventional wisdom suggests they’re going to get creamed – and while that hasn’t always proved valid this year, it does seem likely.

Prediction

Swans by plenty.

Sydney Swans by 48.

