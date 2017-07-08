WATCH: Highlights from All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions Third Test

Nothing could separate the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions in the end, as the two sides drew the third Test – and as a result, the series – on Saturday at Eden Park.

Like their 1971 forebears, the Lions eked out a draw at Eden Park in the final Test on Saturday night after striking a 78th-minute penalty goal through Owen Farrell.

However, unlike that series 46 years ago, the 2017 series is made up of three Tests instead of four – thus forcing the series to end in a tie.

A bizarre late-match decision to hand the Lions an attacking scrum instead of penalty for a Ken Owens offside, however, will undoubtedly hog the headlines, with skipper Kieran Read clearly perplexed by referee Romain Poite’s call.

Nevertheless, the All Blacks can have few genuine complaints after wasting a host of decent try-scoring chances in a ferocious first half.

