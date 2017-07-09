Bad to worse for Waratahs

The hellish Super Rugby campaign of the NSW Waratahs continued, as they crashed to a 40-27 home loss to the Jaguares, in the Argentinian team’s first match on Australian soil.

The Jagueres scored five tries to three to at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, ruining the final home appearance of Waratahs stalwarts Dean Mumm and Rob Horne.

It was the 11th straight loss to an overseas team for the Waratahs, who conceded 40 or more points for the fourth time in their past five games.

The Jaguares sauntered to a 25-3 lead by the 33rd minute, scoring three tries.

NSW briefly raised their fans’ hopes with 21 straight points in nine minutes either side of halftime.

But the Jaguares steadied and scored the last two tries of the game.

For the dwindling band of Tahs supporters it was a depressingly familiar story, as their team started slowly, missed tackles, committed skill errors, lacked discipline and too often went sideways rather than straight.

The Waratahs’ problems started almost straight away, as they conceded a penalty after 20 seconds, which gifted the visitors an early 3-0 lead.

Flanker Pablo Matera, centre Matias Orlando and lock Benjamin Macome then crossed for tries to swell the Jasguares’ advantage to 22 points.

in-form fullback Israel Folau started the comeback when he wrestled a Bernard Foley cross-field kick away from Jagueres counterpart Joaquin Tuculet for his sixth try in his last five Super games.

New Zealand referee Ben O’Keefe tired of the persistent infringing, sin-binning both locks, Guido Petti and Macome in the last two minutes of the first half.

With 15 men back on the field in the second half, Jaguares captain Agustin Creevy crashed over from a well executed rolling maul.

Winger Matias Moroni sealed the Argentine side’s win with a great solo effort.

“There were enough positive aspects of our play, however, the reasons we lost are still the reasons we’ve had a poor season,” Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said.

“Our defence conceding 40 points again and the way we started the game with 15 points given up in the first 12 minutes, again makes it very difficult to claw ourselves back into the game.”

Asked how he felt about the Tahs not managing a single win against an overseas team in a season for the first time Gibson said, “We haven’t beaten many teams, that’s worse.”

Both Gibson and captain and openside flanker Michael Hooper felt lock Ned Hanigan was unlucky to be sin-binned for punching in the first half.

Hooper said the team lacked belief in what they were trying to do and were their own worst enemy, only producing their best rugby when they were up against the wall.

Winger Bryce Hegary suffered a hamstring injury and Gibson said he was “touch and go” for next week’s final round game against Western Force in Perth.