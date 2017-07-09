Barrett: All Blacks’ future bright

Beauden Barret says a sparkling silver lining has emerged from a disappointing deadlocked outcome of the All Blacks series with the British and Irish Lions.

Barrett was among several New Zealand players feeling flat after the 15-15 draw in the third Test at Eden Park left the series level at 1-1.

The world class No.10 Beauden Barret says younger brother Jordie and No.12 Ngani Laumape showed up some more senior members of the backline with accomplished performances.

Both starting their first Test, fullback Jordie Barrett and Laumape set up each other for the only two tries of the game in the first half.

They impressed in other ways too as errors elsewhere crept into the usually-slick All Blacks attack.

“They just played footy and we were confident that they would do their job,” Beauden Barrett said of his two Hurricanes teammates, who he believes are at the embryonic stage of lengthy Test careers.

“I wasn’t surprised by that. It’s good to see and they’ll take a lot of confidence from that.”

Beauden Barrett played flatter than earlier in the series and routinely took the defence on himself, being credited with 20 carries.

The intent was to play with speed against opponents who want the opposite.

“We know how much they like to slow it down and make it an arm-wrestle, especially at set piece time,” Barrett said.

“We threw the ball around a lot more than previous weeks.

“A lot of passes didn’t stick, which was disappointing. We knew there was space there.”

Barret instigated a return to the cross-kick to break open the staunch red defensive wall.

One early hoist was met by Jordie Barrett, whose lanky frame rose to help send Laumape over.

“We didn’t get tunnel-vision,” Beauden Barrett said.

“We trusted our instincts and a few of those plays came off, which was pleasing.”

Barrett and most of his teammates return to Super Rugby next week.

The Hurricanes’ Test contingent should all start against the unbeaten Crusaders on Saturday.

“It’s back to bashing our mates,” Barrett said.