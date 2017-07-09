Bulls vs Kings: Super Rugby live scores

The Bulls and the Kings are playing just for pride when they meet in Round 16 of 2017 Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Loftus Versfeld early on Sunday morning, starting from 1:15am AEST.

Neither of these teams is playing finals this year – with a fortnight left in the season, that much is clear.

With only two matches left in the season before finals begin, there’s no chance of the four-win Bulls or the five-win Kings working their way into a wildcard spot.

The Bulls are the second-best team in the Africa 1 conference, but it’s a weak conference. Aside from the conference-leading Stormers, all three sides in it have less wins than the worst team in Africa 2.

And who is that worst team in Africa 2? It is the Kings, but calling that is pretty harsh on them really, because the Jaguares only have five wins as well.

-79 points over the year is what gives the Kings a red face in that conference, but it’s better than the Bulls (-111), Cheetahs (-157), or Sunwolves (-346).

So what’s the value in this game? After the official announcement of the Kings being cut next year, they’d just be hoping to do everything they can to lift their chances of joining the Pro 12 comp.

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Duncan Matthews, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conrad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (c), 1 Lizo Gqoboka Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 John-Roy Jenkinson, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Shaun Adendorff, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Tinus de Beer, 23 Burger Odendaal Kings

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (c), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Mzamo Majola Replacements: 16 Martin Bezuidenhout, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Stefan Ungerer, 22 Masixole Banda, 23 Yaw Penxe

