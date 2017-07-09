Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights will be looking to put last week behind them against a Canterbury Bulldogs side whose season hangs by a thread. Join The Roar for a live blog from 4pm AEST.
A week can feel like an eternity in football, and a one-point loss at the hands of the Eels was heartbreaking for Canterbury.
Despite being dominated in the first forty, Dessie’s Dogs found a way to turn things around in the second stanza by forcing the game into Golden Point only to be undone by a Mitchell Moses field goal.
The feeling in Newcastle’s changing sheds would have painted a similar picture with their disappointing showing against West Tigers best summed up by Nathan Brown as “Their worst performance of 2017.”
The Bulldogs are still without James Graham for this clash, but welcome back Kerrod Holland into the side. Andy Saunders is set to make his debut with Asipeli Fine rounding out the 17. They’ll be without the services of Brett Morris, David Klemmer and Josh Jackson who are away on Origin duty.
Newcastle’s Trent Hodkinson retains his spot in the halves as he prepares to face off against his former teammates.
Chanel Mata’utia comes onto the wing as does Brendan Elliott as the expense of Ken Sio and one of Queensland’s best, Dane Gagai.
No nonsense forward Josh Starling has been axed with Luke Yates returning to the interchange bench.
The spiritual ground that is Belmore Oval holds many fond memories for Bulldogs fans and come Sunday afternoon they’ll be looking to make some more.
Motivation should come easily enough in front of a vocal home crowd with their season effectively on the line.
Emotion may get the better of him at times but it will be completely warranted for local junior Josh Reynolds as he runs out at Belmore for the last time as a Bulldog.
Don’t be surprised if he comes away with Man of the Match honors or even the match winner.
Newcastle have won a fair few hearts this year with a number of spirited performances. Last week’s effort was far from inspiring, but their match against Canterbury back in Round 6 was one where they competed hard only to be undone in the dying stages.
The fact that their opponents will be without Brett Morris, Klemmer and Jackson to Origin along with Graham to injury presents a real opportunity for the Novocastrians to claim what would be just their third win of the season.
Cult hero Nathan “Ross Dog” will be looking to repay the faith shown in him by the coaching staff after agreeing to a contract extension that will have him in Newcastle until the end of 2020. Look for a big game from him.
In 33 clashes since 1998, it’s been 16 wins a piece with the just one draw between the two clubs.
Newcastle are on the end of a five-game losing streak while the Bulldogs haven’t been much better themselves having won just one match since Round 9.
Going back to Belmore hasn’t been too generous for the Blue and Whites either. Since 2015 they’ve managed just one win from five matches at the ground.
Prediction
The Bulldogs are firm favourites for this clash despite their lack of attacking prowess.
Newcastle all but cemented their place on the bottom of the ladder with a poor showing against the Tigers and will be punished if they show up with the same attitude.
Expect an improved effort from the Knights but a stronger showing by Canterbury.
Bulldogs by 10.
5:08pm
Hard Yards said | 5:08pm | ! Report
Geez the Dogs remind me of Souths this year. Same plays roll out week in and week out. Don’t adapt. Don’t fix the bayonets when in the opponent’s 25.
Is it possible the Knights could get their first win away for what has to be two or three years ?
5:02pm
Matthew Lucas said | 5:02pm | ! Report
HALT-TIME. Bulldogs v Knights 8-6.
A quick tap and quick try to Peter Mata’utia on the stroke of half-time has put the Knights back in the contest.
Canterbury’s dominated all the stats but can’t convert.
4:57pm
souvalis said | 4:57pm | ! Report
Wow….you little beauty !
4:56pm
Danno1 said | 4:56pm | ! Report
Was bound to happen…..didn’t have to happen, but bound to happen.
Dogs look dangerous everywhere except the Knights red zone, then we look inept
4:51pm
Matthew Lucas said | 4:51pm | ! Report
Bulldogs v Knights 8-0 37′
Lovely kick by Lamb down the right edge. Hopoate takes it dead and the Knights have a repeat set.
4:50pm
souvalis said | 4:50pm | ! Report
Goodness the Knights have some players who are real klutzes…
4:49pm
Matthew Lucas said | 4:49pm | ! Report
PENALTY CONVERTED. Bulldogs v Knights 8-0 35′
No mistake by Holland. He’s owning all the points so far.
4:47pm
Matthew Lucas said | 4:47pm | ! Report
Bulldogs v Knights 6-0 34′
Penalty Bulldogs. Reynolds taken out after kicking by Barnett. They’e going to take the two. A testament to the Knights defence or their inability in attack.
4:46pm
Matthew Lucas said | 4:46pm | ! Report
Bulldogs v Knights 6-0 31′
Another error by Brock Lamb. Missed opportunity for the Knights.
4:45pm
Danno1 said | 4:45pm | ! Report
Good grief!!
Dogs have all the ball, field position and opportunities, but just no finish.
I think we’ve forgotten how to score a try
4:44pm
Matthew Lucas said | 4:44pm | ! Report
Bulldogs v Knights 6-0 30′
Another penalty to the Knights. Chance for them to build some pressure down the other end.
4:43pm
Matthew Lucas said | 4:43pm | ! Report
Bulldogs v Knights 6-0 29′
Hopoate with a big looping pass into the front row. Knights get the ball back.