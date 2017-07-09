Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The Newcastle Knights will be looking to put last week behind them against a Canterbury Bulldogs side whose season hangs by a thread. Join The Roar for a live blog from 4pm AEST.

A week can feel like an eternity in football, and a one-point loss at the hands of the Eels was heartbreaking for Canterbury.

Despite being dominated in the first forty, Dessie’s Dogs found a way to turn things around in the second stanza by forcing the game into Golden Point only to be undone by a Mitchell Moses field goal.

The feeling in Newcastle’s changing sheds would have painted a similar picture with their disappointing showing against West Tigers best summed up by Nathan Brown as “Their worst performance of 2017.”

The Bulldogs are still without James Graham for this clash, but welcome back Kerrod Holland into the side. Andy Saunders is set to make his debut with Asipeli Fine rounding out the 17. They’ll be without the services of Brett Morris, David Klemmer and Josh Jackson who are away on Origin duty.

Newcastle’s Trent Hodkinson retains his spot in the halves as he prepares to face off against his former teammates.

Chanel Mata’utia comes onto the wing as does Brendan Elliott as the expense of Ken Sio and one of Queensland’s best, Dane Gagai.

No nonsense forward Josh Starling has been axed with Luke Yates returning to the interchange bench.

The spiritual ground that is Belmore Oval holds many fond memories for Bulldogs fans and come Sunday afternoon they’ll be looking to make some more.

Motivation should come easily enough in front of a vocal home crowd with their season effectively on the line.

Emotion may get the better of him at times but it will be completely warranted for local junior Josh Reynolds as he runs out at Belmore for the last time as a Bulldog.

Don’t be surprised if he comes away with Man of the Match honors or even the match winner.

Newcastle have won a fair few hearts this year with a number of spirited performances. Last week’s effort was far from inspiring, but their match against Canterbury back in Round 6 was one where they competed hard only to be undone in the dying stages.

The fact that their opponents will be without Brett Morris, Klemmer and Jackson to Origin along with Graham to injury presents a real opportunity for the Novocastrians to claim what would be just their third win of the season.

Cult hero Nathan “Ross Dog” will be looking to repay the faith shown in him by the coaching staff after agreeing to a contract extension that will have him in Newcastle until the end of 2020. Look for a big game from him.

In 33 clashes since 1998, it’s been 16 wins a piece with the just one draw between the two clubs.

Newcastle are on the end of a five-game losing streak while the Bulldogs haven’t been much better themselves having won just one match since Round 9.

Going back to Belmore hasn’t been too generous for the Blue and Whites either. Since 2015 they’ve managed just one win from five matches at the ground.

Prediction

The Bulldogs are firm favourites for this clash despite their lack of attacking prowess.

Newcastle all but cemented their place on the bottom of the ladder with a poor showing against the Tigers and will be punished if they show up with the same attitude.

Expect an improved effort from the Knights but a stronger showing by Canterbury.

Bulldogs by 10.