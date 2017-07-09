Cats coach Scott wary of Hawks’ threat

Geelong coach Chris Scott feels Hawthorn’s recent form means next Saturday’s AFL clash at the MCG is likely to be another hard-fought battle.

The Cats destroyed the Hawks by 86 points in round four, the biggest victory in games between the two sides over the past 10 seasons.

Prior to this, the fixture produced numerous classic encounters with Geelong winning 11 on the trot between the Hawks’ victories in the 2008 grand final and 2013 preliminary final.

“It seems to be a season of not who you play but when you play them,” Scott said.

“Geelong will never lose respect for Hawthorn and never disregard the challenge they can pose.”

Scott feels Hawthorn are once again a match for his side, a claim boosted by the fact both drew with Greater Western Sydney in the past two weeks.

“Look at Hawthorn’s last month or so and if you do that you’d think it would be a pretty good game,” he said.

“It appears to us they’ve made some tweaks.

“They’ve brought in some youth and some of their better players, who weren’t at their best at the start of the season, have performed better.”

“Generally if they control the ball well they’re really in the game.”

Since beating the Hawks at the MCG in April, the Cats have lost their past two at the same venue, to Essendon and Collingwood.