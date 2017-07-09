Demons bounce back for crucial win

Melbourne have bounced back from a horror week to post a frantic eight-point win over Carlton.

In an error-riddled last quarter, the Demons kicked the last three goals of the match and won 14.6 (90) to 12.10 (82).

Melbourne have had five games this season decided by eight points or less and this was the third they have won.

The Blues were brave after being reduced to two players on the bench, but they were left rueing plenty of lost chances in the last quarter.

While midfielder Clayton Oliver was high among Melbourne’s best, he is in the spotlight for a spat with a Blues fan on the boundary fence in the second term.

Jake Melksham’s goal on the run at 21 minutes put Melbourne back in front – the fifth and final lead change of the second half.

Alex Neal-Bullen marked in the closing minute and then cleverly passed off to Jordan Lewis to deny Carlton any chance of a last-gasp comeback.

Lewis goaled after the siren to put the icing on the cake.

Melbourne key forward Tom McDonald was the difference, kicking four goals.

Blues key forward Charlie Curnow also starred with 10 marks and two goals, making him a strong contender again for a Rising Star nomination.

In the last week Melbourne had Tom Bugg’s six-game ban, injuries to Jack Viney and Dom Tyson and a heavy loss to Sydney.

They were already without Viney’s co-captain Nathan Jones, also because of injury.

But they also had a major morale boost, with key forward Jesse Hogan returning from two months out after cancer surgery.

While Hogan understandably looked rusty, teammates ran from everywhere to offer congratulations when he kicked a goal in the second term.

Carlton led from the start, but lost young-gun midfielder Patrick Cripps (leg) and Simon White (knee) in the second term to injury.

McDonald kicked the opening goal of the third term, putting them in front for the first time, and his fourth near the end of the quarter put them nine points ahead.

After handballing too often early in the match, the Demons looked better the more they kicked the ball.

Highly-rated Blues youngster Sam Petrevski-Seton opened the last term with a contender for goal of the year, a freakish snap from deep in a pocket.

Two more goals from the Blues put them nine in front at six minutes, but Jeff Garlett’s goal three minutes later kept it tight and Carlton were unable to respond.