Federer and Djokovic continue at Wimbledon

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have edged closer to a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final after leading a record number of 30-somethings into the second week of the 131st championships.

The seemingly ageless Federer continued his quest for an unprecedented eighth men’s singles crown at almost 36 with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4 third-round victory over Mischa Zverev.

Three-time champion Djokovic advanced with a 6-4 6-1 7-6 (7-2) defeat of Ernests Gulbis.

With top-seeded titleholder Andy Murray and dual winner Rafael Nadal already through, and Tomas Berdych, Kevin Anderson and Gilles Muller joining the superstar quartet, there will be seven men aged over 30 fighting for the trophy in the business week for the first time in the 49-year Open era.

Murray is the only member of the Big Four to have dropped a set and neither Federer or Djokovic were ever really tested on Saturday.

The majestic Federer mixed tweeners with a ridiculous backhand drive volley winner in seeing off Bernard Tomic’s first-round slayer Zverev in less than two hours.

“That was the first goal: to get to the second week and I’ve done that with my win today,” the third-seeded Swiss Federer said.

“Very happy now to sit back, relax for a day and then hopefully come back strongly.”

The 18-times grand slam champion will return on Monday to face 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov – a semi-finalist in 2014 – after the Bulgarian breezed through in barely an hour.

Israeli Dudi Sela was trailing Dimitrov 6-1 6-1 when he became the ninth player to call it quits mind match, having first called for a trainer after the first set.

Djokovic has marched into the last 16 on London’s lush lawns for the 10th time, for the loss of just 19 games.

“I’m delighted with the performance today. I thought I raised the level of tennis comparing to the first couple of matches,” he said.

“This was the most focused I was on the court and obviously at the right time because Gulbis presents a huge challenge.”

Serbian superstar Djokovic will play unfancied Adrian Mannarino after the Frenchman upset 15th-seeded compatriot Gael Monfils 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-2 in a three-and-a-half-hour five-setter.

Milos Raonic remains on track for a second successive final appearance after taking out Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-5.

The Canadian sixth seed Raonic crunched 21 aces and 55 winners to book a last-16 meeting with German 10th seed Alexander Zverev, who coasted to a 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory over Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner.

American Sam Querrey needed only four minutes to break serve and wrap up a 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-5 win over French 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The match was suspended Friday by darkness after two hours and 54 minutes with Querrey leading 6-5 in the fifth set.

Czech Berdych, the 11th seed and 2010 runner-up, advanced with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 defeat of Spanish veteran David Ferrer.