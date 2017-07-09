Fiji down Tonga, into 2019 rugby World Cup

Fiji have qualified for the 2019 rugby World Cup after defeating Tonga in a qualifier.

The Fijians downed the Tongans 14-10 in Nuku’alofa on Saturday to be confirmed as a cup starter.

Fiji will join Australia, Wales, Georgia and either Canada or Uruguay in pool D at the cup in Japan.

The other qualifier from Oceania will be confirmed next weekend after the final match of the Pacific Nations Cup between Fiji and Samoa in Apia.

Samoa must win or draw to take second spot in the qualifying group and thereby book a berth for the World Cup, avoiding a battle with a European team and potentially also the repechage to qualify.