Freo debutant stars as Dockers down North

Fremantle’s Ryan Nyhuis has booted four goals on debut to lift the Dockers to a nailbiting four-point AFL win over North Melbourne.

The 20-year-old was outstanding in his first game of AFL football, booting two of his four majors in the final quarter to secure a 13.8 (86) to 12.10 (82) victory at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Todd Goldstein had the chance to win the game for North Melbourne but missed his set shot from 20 metres out directly in front of goal with just 17 seconds remaining.

The veteran Kangaroos ruckman was distraught after the game, with the Roos again found wanting in a tight finish.

After trailing for three and a half quarters, North took the lead with 10 minutes remaining when spearhead Ben Brown booted his fourth major.

Nyhuis cut the margin back to a point with a tough goal under pressure from deep in the forward pocket.

The 2015 rookie draft selection then turned match-winner with a set-shot floater which put the Dockers ahead by six points.

The win over the 17th-placed Roos snaps a five-game losing streak for Fremantle, who climb to 12th on the ladder.

Skipper Nat Fyfe was enormous for the Dockers, finishing with 33 disposals, 12 clearances and a goal.

Michael Walters continued his outstanding season with 20 disposals and three goals, while Connor Blakely was also important.

Key forward Brown (four goals) was a clear standout for North Melbourne along with Shaun Higgins and Ben Cunnington.

Fremantle went a man down at halftime with Tommy Sheridan succumbing to a hamstring injury.

They were also without former skipper David Mundy, who was a late withdrawal after falling ill.

But it mattered little for the Dockers, who nabbed a brave victory to remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish.