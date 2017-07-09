Hansen: Extra time not the answer

Steve Hansen thinks a draw is a bit like kissing your sister, yet the All Blacks coach says extra-time is not the answer after his side’s British and Irish Lions Test series decider ended with honours even.

In an unusual sight, skippers Kieran Read and Sam Warburton jointly lifted the trophy at Eden Park on Saturday, after a 15-15 draw.

It was a result that left everyone a bit flat, from coaches and players to the fans themselves, who had earlier created a thunderous atmosphere.

Nevertheless, Hansen said his side had three Tests to assert their dominance over the Lions and weren’t able to do it in more than one.

So on the whole, a tied series was appropriate.

It’s the All Blacks’ first ever tied series against the Lions and the tourists’ first since their tour of South Africa in 1955.

“Rugby’s always had a draw, it’s not a World Cup final; it is a three-match series. My own belief is to probably leave it the way it is,” Hansen said.

“If you’re good enough to get a drawn Test series, then both teams deserve the credit that comes with that.”

Bullish Lions coach Gatland, meanwhile, said he would’ve loved to see his side go to a golden-point format after the 80-minute mark.

Yet on the whole, his side could be proud with their series efforts.

They secured a draw in the world champions’ back yard and ending the All Blacks’ 38-Test winning streak at Eden Park in the process, although the unbeaten run goes on.

“Those provisions have got to be put in place beforehand. I was asked about extra time, ‘would you be happy with that’? Absolutely,” Gatland said.

“Because you have that winning mentality.

“This group of players have shown unbelievable character; it’s been a tough tour, in terms of preparing two teams a week.

“I can understand people feel flat because you want a result, but we’ll reflect on it.”