Let’s face it, Beauden blew it for the All Blacks

Beauden Barrett is a wonderful rugby player, in my opinion the world’s leading No.10.
But coming into this British and Irish Lions tour, his one obvious potential weakness was his goal kicking. And thus, it has come to pass that his kicking has been crucial in the outcome – not just of one match, but the entire series.
Barrett missed kicks at goal that a Test-level goal kicker should get, and with the second and third Tests coming down to such tiny margins, the fact remains that Barrett blew it for New Zealand through his unreliable goal kicking.
Despite his excellent play during general play, his form from the tee was just not good enough and ended up in the first drawn series ever between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions.
As unpalatable as it may be, New Zealand Rugby and its supporters would do well to consider this undeniable fact in their analysis of their drawn series with the Lions.
While the All Blacks have tended to dominate recently to a point where they have not needed goalkicking to beat teams such as the Wallabies and South Africa, in close matches they need to ensure all necessary points are taken. Unfortunately for them at the moment, Beau just isn’t doing the trick.
New Zealand needs to find a consistent goal kicker to fill the shoes of Dan Carter, who won a number of close matches for the All Blacks during his fine career. While Carters don’t come around all the time, there has to be someone in the All Black setup that can kick more reliably.
Fortunately, they have plenty of depth in the fly half department. What do you think, Roarers? Who should come in to replace Beauden Barrett for the All Blacks?
July 9th 2017 @ 5:59am
Mike said | July 9th 2017 @ 5:59am | ! Report
Good. Yeah he’s better than any 10 we have in Oz, but with him, Read and Co, the ABs are finally showing cracks compared to what they used to be with McCaw and Carter. Took a lot longer for the cracks to show than anticipated. Unfortunately the woeful state of Oz rugby means we are not in a position to exploit these weaknesses this year.
July 9th 2017 @ 6:27am
Corporal Punishment said | July 9th 2017 @ 6:27am | ! Report
I don’t think BB cost them the game/series. All black ill-discipline was the biggest culprit. By the senior players no less. Sonny Bill and Kaino cards, and Read’s stupid penalty for shirt pulling are prime examples.
This 2016/17 AB side is simply not as strong as the 2015 side, and there is a lack of depth in a number of positions particularly 12, 13, 14 and 15. Or at the least, a lack of depth of experience.
In hindsight, the woeful 2016 Wallabies and Boks papered over these problems.
As an AB fan, I’m not too bothered about it. We’ve had a fantastic run since 2010, unprecedented really. It had to come to an end at some point, with defeats and forced rebuilding. I think we’ll be on the upward curve by 2019, although that’s not a guarantee of success in the WC of course.
I’ve also got to say I have been impressed by the speed of the Lions backs, and the improvement in the skills of their team across the board with some glimpses of lovely interplays between players down the right and left wings, and some great little offloads by forwards in the tackle. The AB’s may have set the standard, but the NH teams haven’t been sitting still that’s for sure.
July 9th 2017 @ 6:33am
samalavich said | July 9th 2017 @ 6:33am | ! Report
agree there CP the lions back play has been really good, especially when you think of what people were saying prior to the series. they weren’t able to finish off a lot of chances they created but showed they have it in them.
July 9th 2017 @ 6:29am
samalavich said | July 9th 2017 @ 6:29am | ! Report
I think the fact that he got 100% in the first test meant that they decided to persist with him even after a few easy misses, and this made sense in the 2nd test as there was no other better option on the field. The 3rd test however there was, and I’m surprised that jordie didn’t get a chance after that first up miss which while not quite a gimme was certainly one you’d expect a test kicker to get. if you watch right on half time jordie gets tackled out of play around the 10m line, as everyone jogs off to the sheds he slots a drop kick – pretty sure it was on the 40m line either 5 or 15 in from touch, it was on the run and from what i could see he gets it. doesn’t mean he would have got more off the tee but he’s been fairly good for the canes so far this year. Maybe one of the reasons is that they didn’t want to put more pressure on him in his first test start and just let him concentrate on the rest of his game. anyway is what it is and no point wondering what if…. oh and if you look at the lions farrell had a few wayward kicks early on – i think in the first test and the coaches kept faith in him and how many did he miss after that?..
Nah on second thoughts can him he cost us the match and should never wear black again!!!! i always said he was crap even when he got player of the year that time. as for ben smith, he should go too, did nothing in this game.