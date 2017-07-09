Manchester United to sign Lukaku in British record transfer

In the last few hours, it has been all but confirmed that Everton and Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku will shortly be a Manchester United player after a British record transfer.

The 75 million pound deal (potentially rising to a world-record 100 million with add-on fees) would smash the previous record of a transfer between two English clubs, which is currently Fernando Torres’ 50 million move to Chelsea in 2011 from Liverpool.

Having been linked strongly with Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata for a huge part of the current window, United have made a spectacular U-turn to have a provisional agreement for Lukaku, with a fee easily larger than what they would have paid for the Madridista.

This comes days after reports emerged of a furious Jose Mourinho, after promises to have all of United’s major transfer activity (including the signing of a top-class striker) were seemingly not fulfilled by chairman Ed Woodward in time for their pre-season tour this week.

But that has all changed, with the quickfire signing of Lukaku both meeting Mourinho’s deadline and ensuring that rivals Chelsea (who had been odds-on to re-sign the Belgian) would be left to rue their bad luck.

The deal was confirmed almost simultaneously by United and Lukaku on social media, with the burly former Anderlecht forward releasing a quirky teaser clip with soon-to-be teammate Paul Pogba to break the news.

United were quick to announce their happy news to fans, noting however that the deal was still pending on the agreement of a contract and a medical, due in the next 24 hours.

For both the striker and his new team, this is a great deal (at least on paper); Lukaku will get to test his talents in the Champions League and progress to the next level having outgrown Everton. United gain a proven goalscorer to potentially push them to the title- and the glory they have missed since the end of the Fergie era.