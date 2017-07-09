Mbye miracle breaks Newcastle hearts

A miracle try by Moses Mbye just seconds out from full-time has kept the Bulldogs season alive in front of an animated home crowd at Belmore Oval.

Canterbury looked down and out after trailing the Knights 8-18 following Peter Matu’utia’s second try in the 61st minute from a sweetly timed grubber by Trent Hodkinson.

Newcastle were firmly in control from that point on, opting to run the clock down with some clever kicks into touch.

That tactic became their undoing as Mbye pre-empted the play by charging down Lamb’s kick and racing almost 80 meters to score untouched.

Sharp-shooter Kerrod Holland sent the ball over the posts to put the Bulldogs up by two with seconds remaining on the clock.

It wasn’t over from there as a brain snap by Josh Reynolds saw him take out a chaser as Newcastle bombed the ball sky high.

Brock Lamb had a chance to send the game to Golden Point with a penalty kick from the sideline, 32 out from the Bulldogs’ line.

It wasn’t to be as he shanked the kick to the left and allowed Canterbury to savor a much-needed win.

They may have only won by 2 but the Bulldogs had enough ball and opportunities to put 20 points on the Knights in the opening half.

Newcastle on the other hand were able to come up with a number of try-savers including a great ball and all tackle by Nathan Ross on Aidan Tolman who was a certainty to score.

Kerrod Holland posted first points in the seventh minute when he was a recipient of some quick hands down the left edge.

Bulldogs fans would have expected more in the opening stanza particularly after the way their side was able to target Newcastle’s left edge to great effect.

It was Canterbury’s go to play with Montoya and Chase Stanley able to exploit the Knights inexperience.

Des Hasler would have been livered after his side gave away a penalty on their own line seconds out from half-time and fell asleep as Peter Mata’utia took advantage of a quick tap to score adjacent to the upright.

Trailing 8-6 at the break, Chanel Mata’utia was able to put the Knights in front after he dotted down in the 53rd minute courtesy of the Bulldogs up and in defence.

In front by 8, Trent Hodkinson was able to nail a penalty in the 63rd minute to stretch their lead by 10.

They looked home and hosed until a try to Marcelo Montoya in the 76th minute put Canterbury back in the contest.

Following on from Holland’s conversion and the home crowd support, Mbye was able to read the play from Brock Lamb beautifully to trap the ball and seal the match for his side.

The Bulldogs will be barking tonight after that heart-stopping victory.

Newcastle will be left to rue their missed opportunities but cannot afford to dwell too much as they prepare to face Brisbane next Saturday night.

Canterbury will enjoy a much-needed bye, while Josh Reynolds will still be soaking it in as he bows out from Belmore as a winner.