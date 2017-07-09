Mischa Zverev vs Roger Federer: Wimbledon live scores

In a rematch of the Australian Open quarter-final, Roger Federer will again to stamp his dominance on Wimbledon in a third round match against German serve and volleyer Mischa Zverev. Join The Roar for live scores from around 1:30am (AEST).

The pair met earlier in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Zverev came from nowhere to beat Andy Murray, finally rising to prominence in the tennis world, while Federer was defying the critics and a dodgy knee.

The result of that match saw Federer dominate. Zverev, with his one-dimensional serve and volley technique, didn’t stand a chance against the relentless 18-time grand slam champion, and a straight sets demolition was hardly a surprise.

In fact, having four matches against Zverev, including two on grass Federer is still yet to drop a set, with only two of nine reaching a tie-breaker.

That is complete domination on the part of Federer, and it’s no surprise. He is one of the greatest ever, and his form so far during Wimbledon has followed where he left off in Halle, winning the lead-up tournament.

At Wimbledon itself, he took on Alexandr Dolgopolov in the first round. Up 6-3, 3-0 his opponent retired, robbing Federer of a full hit out at the All England Club.

The second round saw him take on Dusan Lajovic though and that was as one-sided as it gets. While the first set went to a tie-breaker, Federer won it 7-0, before taking the second and third sets 6-3, 6-2 respectively.

Zverev, on the other hand, led into Wimbledon with a strong performance in Stuttgart, followed by a pair of second round exits in Halle and Eastbourne respectively.

While there is no shame in losing to Roger Federer, the loss in Eastbourne to Bernard Tomic was a concern, to say the least.

He turned it around though, beating Tomic in straight sets during the first round of the third grand slam for the year. He followed that up with a patchy performance though.

Playing against Mikhail Kukushkin, he took the first two sets before his serve went off the boil and he lost the next two eventually taking the match 6-1, 6-2, 2-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Prediction

Federer might be a little more challenged here than he was on the hard court by Zverev, but it’s impossible to see him losing this one. I can’t see it being straight sets, but don’t be overly shocked if it is.

Federer in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the match from around 1:30am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.