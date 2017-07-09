North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

A lengthy losing streak will finally come to an end this Sunday afternoon, as the North Melbourne Kangaroos play host to the Fremantle Dockers. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).

The Kangaroos currently sit 17th on the ladder. Their opponents sit a lofty 14th.

Fremantle and North Melbourne hold the longest current losing streaks in the AFL, with Dockers winless for five games compared to the Kangaroos four.

Admittedly, on paper, North Melbourne versus Fremantle looks like a rather forgettable fixture in Round 16.

However, a closer look at both teams predicts a tight contest.

Despite occupying the bottom rungs of the AFL ladder, both the Roos and Dockers have been more competitive than their win-loss record suggests.

Between the two clubs, North Melbourne and Fremantle have been involved in nine contests decided by 10 points or less.

The issue however – especially in recent weeks – has been the inability to emerge victorious.

The Dockers especially have been hurt by this, surrendering leads in the last quarter in successive games to top eight teams Geelong and St Kilda.

Consequently, after starting the season 6-3, Fremantle’s season hangs in the balance against North Melbourne, with a loss likely dashing their already slim finals aspirations.

Ross Lyon’s men will enter Sunday’s do or die clash without man mountain Aaron Sandilands, after the veteran ruckman suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in his comeback match last week.

The Dockers will also be without forward Cam McCarthy who accepted a two-match ban for rough conduct, while defender Lee Spurr will also miss due to a calf injury

However, Fremantle will regain damaging wingman Stephen Hill, as well as Shane Kersten and Connor Blakely.

North Melbourne have also been hit by the injury bug, with Jamie Macmillan, Jarrad Waite and Mason Wood all set to miss the clash against the Dockers.

But, the return of hard-nuts Ben Cunnington and Trent Dumont should bolster the Roos midfield.

Brad Scott has also looked to his younger players with Jy Simpkin making his way back into the squad, while Daniel Nielson is set to debut.

Prediction

The Dockers’ well-documented scoring woes, especially away from home – Fremantle average 18 fewer points away from Domain Stadium – will not be helped by the exclusion of Cam McCarthy.

However, with a small forward line, and an in-form Michael Walters as its focal point, the Dockers may have just enough fire power to keep their 2017 finals hopes alive.

Dockers by 11 points.