North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

A lengthy losing streak will finally come to an end this Sunday afternoon, as the North Melbourne Kangaroos play host to the Fremantle Dockers. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).
The Kangaroos currently sit 17th on the ladder. Their opponents sit a lofty 14th.
Fremantle and North Melbourne hold the longest current losing streaks in the AFL, with Dockers winless for five games compared to the Kangaroos four.
Admittedly, on paper, North Melbourne versus Fremantle looks like a rather forgettable fixture in Round 16.
However, a closer look at both teams predicts a tight contest.
Despite occupying the bottom rungs of the AFL ladder, both the Roos and Dockers have been more competitive than their win-loss record suggests.
Between the two clubs, North Melbourne and Fremantle have been involved in nine contests decided by 10 points or less.
The issue however – especially in recent weeks – has been the inability to emerge victorious.
The Dockers especially have been hurt by this, surrendering leads in the last quarter in successive games to top eight teams Geelong and St Kilda.
Consequently, after starting the season 6-3, Fremantle’s season hangs in the balance against North Melbourne, with a loss likely dashing their already slim finals aspirations.
Ross Lyon’s men will enter Sunday’s do or die clash without man mountain Aaron Sandilands, after the veteran ruckman suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in his comeback match last week.
The Dockers will also be without forward Cam McCarthy who accepted a two-match ban for rough conduct, while defender Lee Spurr will also miss due to a calf injury
However, Fremantle will regain damaging wingman Stephen Hill, as well as Shane Kersten and Connor Blakely.
North Melbourne have also been hit by the injury bug, with Jamie Macmillan, Jarrad Waite and Mason Wood all set to miss the clash against the Dockers.
But, the return of hard-nuts Ben Cunnington and Trent Dumont should bolster the Roos midfield.
Brad Scott has also looked to his younger players with Jy Simpkin making his way back into the squad, while Daniel Nielson is set to debut.
Prediction
The Dockers’ well-documented scoring woes, especially away from home – Fremantle average 18 fewer points away from Domain Stadium – will not be helped by the exclusion of Cam McCarthy.
However, with a small forward line, and an in-form Michael Walters as its focal point, the Dockers may have just enough fire power to keep their 2017 finals hopes alive.
Dockers by 11 points.
2:07pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:07pm | ! Report
Top kick from Mullet, who kicks the goal from the 50m arc of just one step, as the ball has the legs to get over the line.
GOAL ROOS
North Melbourne 5.3 (33)
Fremantle 7.3 (45)
2:04pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:04pm | ! Report
7:30 minutes remaining in a competitive second quarter.
2:04pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:04pm | ! Report
Brown looks to be a handful for the Dockers defence as he marks just inside the 50m arc. Can’t convert this time, as the kick fades to the right.
BEHIND ROOS
North Melbourne 4.3 (27)
Fremantle 7.3 (45)
2:02pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:02pm | ! Report
Dockers respond straight away as Tucker runs into an open forward 50 and darts through Fremantle’s 7th goal.
GOAL DOCKERS
North Melbourne 4.2 (26)
Fremantle 7.3 (45)
2:00pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:00pm | ! Report
Great to see another youngster kick his 1st goal. This time it’s 5th gamer Declan Mountford slotting the goal from 45m out. Important goal for North, who seem to have recovered after a sluggish start.
GOAL ROOS
North Melbourne 4.2 (26)
Fremantle 6.3 (39)
1:56pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 1:56pm | ! Report
That’s a top kick from Walters! A set shot in the right forward pocket 40m out, on a very tight angle, but it poses no issue for Walters who is in top form. Settler for the Dockers.
GOAL DOCKERS
North Melbourne 3.2 (20)
Fremantle 6.3 (39)
1:53pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 1:53pm | ! Report
WHAT A GOAL from Shaun Higgins! Trapped on the boundary line, takes a second to assess his options before bouncing the goal through from the impossible angle!
GOAL ROOS
North Melbourne 3.2 (20)
Fremantle 5.3 (33)
1:53pm
Cat said | 1:53pm | ! Report
What a dribble. Higgans!!
1:52pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:52pm | ! Report
WTF?
Higgins! Damn.
1:53pm
Cat said | 1:53pm | ! Report
Great goal. Apparently dr1bble goes to moderation
1:49pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 1:49pm | ! Report
Too big, too strong as Brown takes a nice pack mark 15m out on a slight angle. Slams that through the middle as he kicks his 2nd and the team’s second goal.
GOAL ROOS
North Melbourne 2.2 (14)
Fremantle 5.3 (33)
1:48pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 1:48pm | ! Report
Tad unlucky for the Roos as a short kick from Ben Brown is deemed not to have travelled 15 metres causing an under pressure Graner to kick it out on the full.
North Melbourne 1.1 (7)
Fremantle 5.3 (33)
1:46pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 1:46pm | ! Report
2nd Quarter is underway as the Roos get the centre clearance. The ball is intercepted by Weller and the Dockers move the ball quickly of half back as Nyhuis finds himself running into an open goal square for his 2nd!
GOAL DOCKERS
North Melbourne 1.1 (7)
Fremantle 5.3 (33)