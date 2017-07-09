Pay dispute sees NRL seeking greater slice of paper bag revenue

Following this week’s revelation of more salary cap violations, the NRL will table a revised pay deal demanding a greater share of paper bag and car park revenue.

League bosses have made the decision after being encouraged by news from the Crime Commission of widespread illegal player payments in rugby league.

The Commission’s reports released earlier this week confirmed the game is corrupt and run by the underworld, providing a timely double boost for the NRL.

Not only did it affirm it is “business as usual” in rugby league, it also disproved the RLPA’s notion the players are struggling to make ends meet on their current paltry rates of fully-declared taxable income.

Speaking from under a flat-brimmed green eyeshade, one NRL official described the breakthrough as ‘striking a blow for corporate rights’ in pay deal negotiations.

As a result, league bosses will move to capture a greater slice of the players’ illegitimate pie in the new bargaining agreement.

Their revised offer will propose a 29 per cent share in all illegal player payments, a figure which will increase annually in three per cent increments until capping at an amount equal to the Roosters’ payroll.

In addition, the NRL will also include a clause guaranteeing access to the players’ non-traditional rorts, including a minimum of one $350,000 part-time cleaning contract for each board member’s mother.

As per all new tabled offers in spiteful negotiations, the revised deal will also include an insulting sweetener for the opposing side to create the perception they care, despite not.

This is a guarantee all off-the-books payments to players will not drop below $30,000 regardless of circumstances, a figure higher than Australia’s median bribe seen in similar industries like horse racing and state politics.

Responding to the RLPA’s inevitable condemnation, NRL bosses have confirmed the new deal will not disadvantage the players in any way, other than financially and severely.

They also refuted claims they do not respect the players role in the game, pointing to years of sloppy cap policing as proof they are serious about them being well compensated.

In response, RLPA officials were so furious with the NRL’s insulting offer they stormed out of a meeting with themselves.

However, conflicting sources believe this may have been caused by someone dropping their guts.

The RLPA have cited illegal player payments as an eternal workplace right, and have not ruled out industrial action should they be stripped.

Should the NRL stand firm, the players could potentially walk-off the job of receiving rorts until their demands are met.