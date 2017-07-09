Referee ‘overthought’ late All Blacks call

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen believes referee Romain Poite overthought his controversial late call to revoke a kickable penalty in their third-Test draw with the British and Irish Lions.
With Owen Farrell’s 78th-minute three-pointer levelling the scores at 15-15, the resulting All Blacks’ kick-off was knocked forward – where Welsh hooker Ken Owens, in an offside position, touched the ball.
A penalty was immediately awarded by Frenchman Poite, before being walked back after consultation with his assistants and TMO George Ayoub.
Owens’ touch was ruled unintentional – despite clearly making a grab at the ball – and an All Blacks’ attacking scrum was set, which they duly wasted as the match and series ended all square at Eden Park.
Hansen held his tongue after the match, saying the referees had a tough job and that laws around offside needed simplifying.
He was smore forthright on Sunday.
“The more time you have to think about something, we overthink it, and in this case that’s what happened. If you look at Romain’s instincts, it was a penalty – and straight away, you see (Owens), he knew,” Hansen said.
“They’ve just overthought it – if he’d trusted his instincts and gone with them, he would’ve made the right decision.
“I bet you he’s not feeling good about that – he’s a good man, Romain, and he hasn’t done it deliberately. You’ve just got to accept it.”
Despite Poite’s late call, Hansen admitted his troops were still kicking themselves on Sunday after wasting a host of try-scoring chances.
In a silver lining for Hansen, meanwhile, none of his troops will return to their Super Rugby franchises carrying injuries.
July 9th 2017 @ 1:06pm
Jeffrey said | July 9th 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
I bet you Hansen will be kicking himself for making a rookie error of letting his second best goal kicker do the goal kicking. Unforgivable mistake for an AB coach.
July 9th 2017 @ 1:31pm
Frank O'Keeffe said | July 9th 2017 @ 1:31pm | ! Report
It’s incredible how many New Zealanders are saying the referee cost them the series.
What makes is so certain that Barrett would have converted the penalty into points? Maybe he would have, maybe he wouldn’t have. His kicking in the second and third Tests cost New Zealand the series more than the final refereeing decision did.
Barrett… he deserved the IRB Player of the Year in 2015. He’s great in general play. But he’s not Dan Carter in front of the sticks! No sir!
Now Owen Farrell… without ice water running through his veins, the Lions would have lost 0-3, easily! The Lions kicked incredibly hard penalties to win that Test. The penalty after half-time was nothing short of EPIC! It was one of the best penalty kicks I’ve seen.
The umpire made a mistake… but New Zealand left 20 points left on the park after the first half. Too many mistakes!