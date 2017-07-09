Retiring Mumm backs Tahs coaching staff

NSW Waratahs stalwart Dean Mumm has backed their coaches and says the onus has been on the players in a disappointing Super Rugby campaign.

The retiring Wallaby lock’s last home appearance for NSW didn’t go as he hoped with Argentina’s Jagaures crashing his party with a 40-27 win in Sydney on Saturday.

Mumm will play his final game for the Tahs next Saturday against Western Force in Perth.

NSW have endured a wretched 4-10 season, but Mumm says the players had to take a lot of responsibility for the poor campaign and stressed they still believed in the coaching panel headed by Daryl Gibson

“Absolutely, without a doubt,” Mumm said.

“I think from the top down we’re very happy with what’s going on and a lot of the onus of that comes back to the players.”

Mumm views next Saturday as a second swan song as he thought back in 2012 he had played his last game for NSW after agreeing to join English club Exeter.

‘It’s sad but in one way I’ve kind of done it once before,” Mumm said.

He returned home shortly before the end of the 2015 season and played two more years, swelling his Waratahs cap tally to over 120, putting him sixth on their all-time list.

“It felt like I was sneaking a little bit of cake that I shouldn’t probably have got previously,” Mumm said.

His last game in 2012 was a 32-12 loss to the Queensland Reds In Brisbane.

“We didn’t have a successful season that year either,” Mumm said of the Tahs 4-12 campaign in 2012.

Saturday’s game was also the last home appearance for centre Rob Horne, who is heading overseas.

It followed the trend of many others this season for the Tahs, conceding plenty of first-half points on their way to a fifth loss in seven home games.

“That period in the first half from 10 to 30 minutes, we always sort of leak a few points and it makes it very tough when you play a catch-up game,” Mumm said.

“I don’t doubt what we can do as a team when we get things right, we just don’t get it right often enough.”