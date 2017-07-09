Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero UFC 213 live stream: How to watch on TV and stream online

Australia could have its first ever UFC champion when 26-year-old Robert Whittaker faces off against Cuba’s Yoel Romero on Sunday, July 9 at roughly 1:00pm (AEST). This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to watching the fight.

How to watch the fight on TV

Pay-per-view broadcaster Main Event holds exclusive rights to this fight, which costs $49.95.

The headline fight of UFC 213 is actually the women’s bantamweight fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentine Shevchenko, but purchasing that fight will also give you access to the Whittaker-Romero duel.

Main Event is available through Foxtel or Optus TV, and you’ll need to be subscribed to one of those services already to access the service.

How to stream the fight online

If you want to live stream the fight, you’ll need to purchase the event as a pay-per-view directly from the UFC website.

The cost is $59.99, so it is more expensive to do it this way than through Main Event, though you don’t need to have any other existing paid service like Foxtel or Optus TV to purchase this stream.

The Roar, as always, will be covering the clash with. We’ll have a live blog of the fight as well as highlights.

New Zealand-born Whittaker has enjoyed fantastic success in his UFC career – especially over the last three years.

Originally a welterweight, Whittaker won his first seven fights – all in Australia – but suffered four defeats over his next nine bouts to leave his career at the crossroads.

A shift to middleweight in 2014 did wonders for the 26-year-old and he’s never looked back. Whittaker has won all five of his middleweight fights, earning three performance of the night bonuses over that span.

Yoel Romero on the other hand first popped up on the Australian sporting radar after winning the freestyle wrestling silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

The 40-year-old Cuban made the move to UFC in 2009 and has built up an impressive career record of 13-1, but missed most of 2016 following a ban for using a performance-enhancing substance.

The main card gets underway at 12 noon (AEST), (8pm Saturday night local time), with this middleweight bout the fourth of a five-fight schedule.

UFC 213 Main Fight Card

All times AEST

Fight no. Division Fighter 1 Fighter 2 1 – 12:00pm Lightweight Anthony Pettis (USA) Jim Miller (USA) 2 – 12:20pm Heavyweight Fabrício Werdum (Brazil) Alistair Overeem (UK) 3 – 12:40pm Heavyweight Daniel Omielanczuk (Poland) Curtis Blaydes (USA) 4 – 1:00pm Middleweight Yoel Romero (Cuba) Robert Whittaker (Australia) 5 – 1:30pm Women’s Bantamweight Amanda Nunes (Brazil) Valentine Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan)

All start times are approximate and subject to change