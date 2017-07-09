Stormers vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores

The Stormers look set to romp home for an easy victory when they host the Sunwolves. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at DHL Newlands on early Sunday morning, starting from 3:30am AEST.

These two sides find themselves at opposite ends of the Africa 1 conference. It’s fair to say there’s a pretty big gap between the two.

The Stormers will be in the finals this year – though they’re a little lucky, as they’re the one quality team inside a conference of a so-so performers.

If the Super Rugby finals system was run solely on who has the best record, then they would be still battling for their spot against the Blues and the Brumbies.

They’ve got a record of eight wins and five losses, but are only +9 in points scores across the whole of the season, and have only two bonus points for the year.

It’s not the prettiest of pictures, but it’s a masterpiece compared to the Sunwolves, who in the second year of their history are just about the biggest battlers in the competition.

They’re last in that Africa 1 conference with just one win this year and 12 losses, and their points differential is a whopping -346.

The only team that could hope to match the Sunwolves for badness is the Rebels, who also have only one win, but a differential of -321.

Sunwolves

15 Riaan Viljoen, 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Ryohei Yamanaka, 12 Derek Carpenter, 11 Teruya Goto, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Keisuke Uchida, 8 Willem Britz (c), 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Malgene Ilaua, 5 Uwe Helu, 4 Kotaro Yatabe, 3 Takuma Asahara, 2 Takeshi Hino, 1 Koki Yamamoto Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Koo Jiwon, 19 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 20 Shokei Kin, 21 Kaito Shigeno, 22 Rikiya Matsuda, 23 Jumpei Ogura Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Juarno Augustus, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 JD Schickerling, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 Bjorn Basson

Join The Roar for live scores from the match between the Stormers and the Sunwolves at DHL Newlands on early Sunday morning, starting from 3:30am AEST.