Tomic is happy, so why aren’t we?

Bernard Tomic receiving one of several mock-tickets from Gold Coast police. (Image: Nine Network)

As we once again overrun by the latest egotistical garbage spewing from the mouth of one of Australia’s most recognisable sportsmen, can we admit we’re at the point where – like Bernard Tomic – we just don’t care?

Speaking to Australian press yesterday, Tomic was at his egomaniacal best, stating: “You probably don’t like me but, at only 24, you guys can only dream about having what I have at 24.”

“End of the day, don’t like me or whatever. Just go back dreaming about your dream car or house while I go buy them.”

His latest outburst follows hot on the heels of an almost $20,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct faking an injury during his first round exit at Wimbledon and then said he was bored with tennis in his post-match press conference.

The world No. 59 also drew the ire of racquet manufacturer Head, who dropped their sponsorship of the outspoken Australian.

So as we all waggle our fingers in disapproval or praise him for his honesty, we must wonder simply: where to from here?

As former American President Calvin Coolidge (bet you didn’t expect to see that in a sporting article) once stated: “nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent.” And most armchair pundits will admit, Tomic is a very talented tennis player.

When he is focused, he can challenge almost any of the top ten players in the world.

But at the end of the day, sport is a business now; and the money is starting to flow away from Tomic.

Do I think his career is finished? Of course not. But it’s reaching the crescendo where it can go one of two ways.

Either Tomic conquers his apparent lack of motivation and wins grand slams, which as Aussie sports fans would be the preferred scenario for many – or, becomes a middling ATP pro who continues to rock up for appearance fees and becomes one of the great ‘what ifs’ of the tennis world.

And it all comes down to how the man himself defines success. Is it a trophy cabinet overflowing with silverware, or is it a bank account to rival the richest in the world?

If it’s the latter, congratulations Bernie, you’ve earned more than most will in a lifetime. If it’s the former, Grand Slams need to start appearing in the cabinet.

However, if Tomic wants to be one of the true greats of the game I return to President Coolidge: “Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”

Arguably even now there are less talented players above Tomic in the world rankings based solely on their persistence and determination.

And I think that’s what hurts as Aussie sports fans. We will accept loveable losers or less-talented underdogs with open arms. But to see one of our supposed stars of the game show no fight, it’s painful.

So Bernie can brag about his riches and how he doesn’t care if people don’t like him, he is entitled to his thoughts and is free to express them.

But we as sports fans are also entitled to stop blindly following and paying good money to watch a player who is almost a 50/50 chance to not feel like playing on the day just because he’s part of Team Australia.

Winning egos can be worth a lot of money. I just hope he figures himself out before he sees what losing egos bring.