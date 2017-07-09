West Coast Eagles vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

The Port Adelaide Power will take on arguably the toughest road trip in the competition when they meet the West Coast Eagles at Domain Stadium this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:40pm (AEST).

Port will have to bounce back from a surprise 13-point loss to Richmond if they are to topple West Coast at a venue at which they have a 48 per cent win record.

Keep an eye on Port’s performance in front of goal, as it was that which handed the Power their sixth loss of the season last Saturday.

Ken Hinkley’s men held the upper hand in contested possessions (166-138), hit-outs (52-29) clearances (42-36) and inside 50s (68-52), but kicked 8.15 on a wasteful night off the boot.

Every win is crucial for the sixth-placed Port as they look to stand firm through a mid-table logjam to secure their first finals berth since 2014.

They are one of four sides sitting on 32 points, just one win outside the top four and a solitary win ahead of tenth.

One of the sides sitting one win behind Port is the ninth-placed West Coast, a side that has won just two of their last five fixtures in a patchy run of recent form.

The Eagles staved off the Dogs in a seven-point win last Saturday, although they were pipped in a three-point loss to the Dees when they last played at Domain Stadium.

They salvaged a win over the Dogs despite the absences of captain Shannon Hurn, Brownlow Medallist Matt Priddis and Coleman Medal fancy Josh Kennedy, in a game in which their midfield came to the fore.

Led by ball magnet Andrew Gaff (42 disposals), Adam Simpson’s men won the clearances 45-29 and the stoppages 31-22.

Prediction

West Coast are set to miss Kennedy for the sixth consecutive week, but expect them to again stand tall without their star full-forward.

A return to the Domain Stadium furnace will present West Coast with a golden opportunity to notch their ninth victory of the season as they look to claw back into the top eight.

West Coast by 17.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:40pm AEST.