AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 16

This round was almost normal – whatever that is in this bonkers season.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 1

Gave the Dogs and the rest of the league a reminder of how damaging they can be when they get rolling. That loss to the Hawks doesn’t look so bad now.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 2

The Giants got out of jail again. GWS have now trailed in the last quarter in 10 of 15 games this season… and lost just three times. There’s not a better key-forward combination than Jeremy Cameron and Jonathan Patton – and Rory Lobb ain’t bad either.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 3

Their captain hardly skipped a beat in his return, Patrick Dangerfield continued to behave like a superhero and the Cats got a nice percentage booster after a week of warmer weather in Queensland. Mitch Duncan is having an outstanding season.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 8

Even without their brute of a skipper, the Swans made light work of a bottom-four side. They’re a game out of the top-four – what a season. Saturday night against the Giants should be a cracker.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 6

Didn’t see that coming. The Tigers would be hoping that performance was an aberration.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 4

Beating the Eagles at Subiaco is never easy and always meaningful. Charlie Dixon is unstoppable as any key forward when he’s on. Robbie Gray always seems to be on.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 5

The Blues made the Demons earn it, but that’s what the Blues do – and earn it the Demons did.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 7

Holy cow, where did that come from? Four-straight wins is nothing to sneeze at this season. Nick Riewoldt is a marvel.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 9

They’re not good, they’re not bad. There’s no more fitting place for them.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 10

A win against an old foe to keep their finals hopes alive and bury any fanciful ideas the Pies might have had about turning their season around. It was a nice way to bounce back for the Bombers.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 13

The Hawks are starting to look a bit like the Hawks again. They’re certainly not the powerful side of 2012-2015, but their ball movement is sharp and their forward line has options aplenty.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 11

The Dogs waved the white flag in the final quarter against the Crows. Jake Stringer and Marcus Bontempelli have taken 95 shots at goal this season for 37 goals. Something is very wrong.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 12

Ryan Nyhuis played one of the most remarkable debut games in memory, Nat Fyfe looked as good as he has all season and to top it all off they got a win.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 16

The Blues have become one of my favourite teams this season. They’re overflowing with pluck, well organised, and they all seem to give a crap, which is still pretty important.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 15

There’s blood in the water now.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

Todd Goldstein will be thinking about that late miss for a while, I suspect.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 14

Yuck.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

The Lions came crashing back to earth after their fantastic win against the Bombers. Dayne Zorko is one of only three players currently averaging at least 20 disposals, 10 contested possessions and a goal a game.