Angelique Kerber vs Garbine Muguruza: Wimbledon live scores

Two of the best players on the WTA Tour will collide in the fourth round as world No.1 Angelique Kerber comes up against Garbine Muguruza.

Can Kerber continue her march through Wimbledon in a bid to go one better than 2016 or will Muguruza send the German crashing out of the tournament?

Angelique Kerber is desperately clinging onto her world No.1 title after what has been a horror 2017 season.

In recent weeks, the German has struggled to leave her mark on the WTA Tour highlighted by a first round exit at Roland Garros.

Kerber is however back in the winners’ circle despite getting the grass season off to a rocky start, she managed to reach the quarterfinals at Eastbourne, going down to local Johanna Konta in straight sets.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist started her campaign at the All England Club with a straight-sets win over Irina Falconi 6-4, 6-4 before knocking off Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 7-5.

Kerber got off to a rough start in the third round agaisnt Shelby Rogers dropping the first set but eventually coming back to take her place in the fourth round.

It will be a stern matchup for the German who has in the past failed to perform on grass as her least preferred surface, however, as she has shown she can fight back from a set down to cruise to victory if need be.

Kerber must however avoid getting off to a bad start as Muguruza has the potential to grind her out of the match quickly if the Spaniard can get on the front foot.

Muguruza is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon after cruising through the first three rounds in a convincing fashion defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-4, Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-4 and Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2.

She will be eager to make amends for a poor French Open campaign which saw her crash out in the fourth round during her title defence. She kicked off the grass season at Birmingham, clawing through to the semifinals before falling in three sets to Aussie Ash Barty.

Her stay at Eastbourne however was short-lived with a first-up loss to Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-0. She has since recovered from that loss and looks to be playing some of the best tennis of any player remaining in the women’s singles draw. She has however yet to come up against a seeded player at this edition of Wimbledon.

Seven meetings have come between Kerber and Muguruza with a relatively even split of 4-3 in favour of Muguruza. However, they have not played since 2015 where Muguruza knocked off Kerber in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 at the WTA Championships.

Only one match has come between them on grass with Muguruza triumphing against the odds in three sets at The Championships in 2015, moving through to the fourth round with a 7-6, 1-6, 6-2 victory.

The winner faces a stern quarterfinal matchup with either Agnieszka Radwanska or Svetlana Kuznetsova looming. If Muguruza wins, Kerber will lose her No.1 ranking with Karolina Pliskova to take the mantle unless second seed Simona Halep reaches the semifinals.

Prediction

Muguruza will prove to be a cut above her opponent, outclassing the German in a three-set tussle and dethroning her of the world No.1 title.

Muguruza in three sets.

