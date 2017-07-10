Ben Simmons set to start as 76ers’ point guard

Ben Simmons has praised his NBA team Philadelphia for securing Markelle Fultz but is expecting to play point guard ahead of his fellow No.1 draft pick.

The top draftees from the past two seasons are set to make their NBA debuts this season after Australian Simmons spent 2016-17 on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Simmons, 20, did not reveal his return date on Sunday as an observer of the 76ers’ Summer League game against San Antonio.

But he indicated his rehabilitation continues to track positively.

“I’m good. I’ve been getting up and down, five-on-five,” Simmons told ESPN.

“Things like that. Just trying to get back to how I was playing. I’ve been doing well.

“It’s frustrating but I know I got a long season ahead of me. I’m looking forward to getting in the gym and getting better until I start playing.”

The 76ers traded with Boston for their second-straight No.1 draft pick, taking the former University of Washington guard Fultz.

Fultz had impressed in the Summer League before hurting his ankle on the weekend against Golden State.

He will join Simmons on the pine for the remainder of the pre-season before the pair vie for a starting-five spot during the regular season.

“It was a good (trade) decision, obviously,” Simmons said.

“Markelle’s been playing well. He’s a great young kid, great person. That’s one of the things the team looks at. He’s a great player.

“Coach (Brett Brown) wants to start me at the point. But once we get into the flow of things, whoever gets the rebound, we’re just going. I think we’ll be a quick-paced team.

“We have a great, young team and guys who are willing to put in the work. I think the sky’s the limit. Our goal is to win.”

The Spurs won Sunday’s match 101-95 in Las Vegas, with Australian draftee Jonah Bolden scoring seven points for the 76ers with four rebounds from 18 minutes off the bench.

Elsewhere, Adelaide NBL stars Mitch Creek and Nathan Sobey lined up for Utah against the LA Clippers as they play for NBA contracts during the Summer League.

Both players had limited game time, with Sobey recording six points and Creek scoreless.