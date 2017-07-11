2017 State of Origin: Game 3 preview

This is it. The stage is set for what looms as the biggest decider in State of Origin history.

Queensland are once again on the verge of claiming the shield in front of their home fans. Their 18-16 win in Sydney three weeks ago has put them in the box seat to claim their 11th series win in the past twelve years.

They’ll have to do it without Johnathan Thurston, whose brave performance in the second game has cost him the rest of this season, as well as Darius Boyd, who suffered a finger injury in that match.

Thurston’s absence means he has almost certainly played his final Origin match, however another full house is expected at Suncorp Stadium to give him a warm and fitting Origin send-off.

There is, though, the chance that he could make an Allan Langer-style comeback in 2018 if his body permits. Though that also depends on where the Maroons are at.

Boyd’s omission, meanwhile, ends a streak of 28 consecutive Origins dating back to his debut in the second game of the 2008 series.

This has forced the Maroons into two changes, with Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt to make their Origin debuts 12 months after they were excluded for breaking a team curfew during an Emerging Origin camp last year.

Munster being named at five-eighth means the Melbourne Storm will provide the skeleton of Billy Slater, Munster, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith in the all-important 1, 6, 7 and 9 jumpers respectively.

This will mark the first time since 2003 that the Maroons’ halves come from the same club (on that occasion, the Brisbane Broncos’ Ben Ikin and Shaun Berrigan wore numbers six and seven for all three matches).

Michael Morgan moves to centre to fill the void left by Boyd, while Hunt has been named on the bench.

While the Maroons have made no unforced changes, they will be fielding their third different halves combination with Munster the third five-eighth named alongside Cronk.

Conversely, New South Wales have once again named an unchanged line-up as they attempt to win a series decider in Brisbane for the first time since 2005.

They’ll have spent the past three weeks wondering where it all went wrong in Game 2, after they had led by 16-6 at half-time.

Blues great Andrew Johns accused them of playing “dumb football” and not targeting Thurston.

Whether they have learnt their lesson will remain to be seen in Brisbane, where their last attempt to win a series decider ended in a record 52-6 humiliation and the loss of the Origin shield after just one year.

Laurie Daley’s men will also have to overcome a massive hoodoo if they are to win, having not won consecutive games in Brisbane since 1997-98.

There is also growing speculation that Daley may be moved on as coach if the Blues are not victorious on Wednesday night. He is currently the longest-serving coach of the Blues since their rotten luck started in 2006.

Thus, the Blues will also have their own incentives to win.

Here are the two line-ups, with the changes from Game 2.

Queensland

Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes, Will Chambers, Michael Morgan, Dane Gagai, Cameron Munster, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith (c), Jarrod Wallace, Gavin Cooper, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire.

Interchange: Ben Hunt, Josh Papalii, Coen Hess, Tim Glasby.

18th man: Felise Kaufusi.

Coach: Kevin Walters.

Changes from Game 2

In: Cameron Munster, Ben Hunt

Out: Darius Boyd, Johnathan Thurston (both injured)

New South Wales

James Tedesco, Brett Morris, Josh Dugan, Jarryd Hayne, Blake Ferguson, James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, Aaron Woods, Nathan Peats, Andrew Fifita, Boyd Cordner (c), Josh Jackson, Tyson Frizell.

Interchange: David Klemmer, Wade Graham, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Bird.

18th man: Matt Moylan. 19th man: Jack de Belin McLean. 20th man: Tom Trbojevic.

Coach: Laurie Daley.

Changes from Game 2

None.

Why the Maroons will win

Thurston may not be playing, but he will be at Suncorp Stadium nonetheless to see if the Maroons can ram home the advantage.

While Thurston and Boyd won’t play due to their injuries, Cronk will also play his final Origin game before leaving the Melbourne Storm at the end of this season for family reasons. He’ll be fired up.

History is also on their side, the Maroons having won the three deciders that have been contested in the Sunshine capital since their reign started in 2006 (in 2011, 2012 and 2015).

Kevin Walters’ men will also be relying on the ladder leading Melbourne Storm’s spine of Billy Slater, Cameron Munster, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith to get them home as well. That could prove crucial.

Why the Blues will win

Over the past three weeks the Blues will have analysed their Game 2 defeat and addressed where it all went wrong, and will be keen not to repeat the same mistakes again.

Daley has put his faith in the same 17 men, who scored an impressive 28-4 victory at Suncorp in Game 1. They’ve shown they can match Queensland on their own patch.

If the Blues can take advantage and claim their first series-deciding match since 2005, then it will give them some momentum going into next year.

The verdict

It looms as a changing of the guard for the Maroons. Walters has already looked to the future by blooding several youngsters this year, including Anthony Milford, Valentine Holmes, and, tomorrow night, Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt.

Sadly, the time is over for the experienced players they are replacing. It will be up to the rookies to carry their legacy going forward.

As for the Blues, while they have shown little fear of playing at Suncorp Stadium in recent times, playing at the ground in a series-deciding match will be a different proposition altogether.

Their lack of experience under pressure at the cauldron will prove to be the difference between the two states in the end.

Prediction

Queensland by four points.