2017 Tour de France: Stage 10 live race updates, blog

After a chaotic stage that saw key general classification men fall by the wayside, the Tour de France gets back underway following the first rest day with an expected sprint finish. Join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 10 from 10:30pm (AEST).

The riders start the 178-kilometre journey of today’s stage from Periguex, and climb out of the town for the first 20 kilometres, though; the climb is a false flat more than anything else.

There are a few other climbs on the stage, with two classified climbs being inside the final 80 kilometres of racing.

The first of those climbs is the category four test of the Cite de Domme, which averages only 3.3 per cent for 3.5 kilometres.

Before the second categorised climb on the days route, the town of Saint-Cyprien hosts the intermediate sprint.

A further 20 kilometres down the road is the final categorised climb on the day’s schedule, the Cote du Duisson-de-Cadoion, which is rated as a fourth category climb.

It is a 2.1-kilometre climb, with averages at over 5 per cent, with gradients close to 10.

At the top of the climb, the riders will be just inside the 40 kilometres to go point, with a flat final 50 minutes of racing ahead of the peloton, which should culminate in another bunch kick for the sprinters at the end of the stage in Bergerac.

The final 3 kilometres are technical, with a 90-degree right-hand bend leading the riders over the Dordogne River into the city centre. At the end of the bridge, the riders head right again, before straightening themselves until the final kilometre, when the riders turn 90 degrees left, before doing so again within 600 metres to the line.

It is then a dead straight finish that the final sprint will be raced over.

Marcel Kittel will be looking for another stage win, while Arnaud Demare will be hoping to resurrect his green jersey points classification challenge.

Preview written by Brendon Vella