2017 Tour de France: Stage 10 live race updates, blog

After a chaotic stage that saw key general classification men fall by the wayside, the Tour de France gets back underway following the first rest day with an expected sprint finish. Join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 10 from 10:30pm (AEST).
The riders start the 178-kilometre journey of today’s stage from Periguex, and climb out of the town for the first 20 kilometres, though; the climb is a false flat more than anything else.
There are a few other climbs on the stage, with two classified climbs being inside the final 80 kilometres of racing.
The first of those climbs is the category four test of the Cite de Domme, which averages only 3.3 per cent for 3.5 kilometres.
Before the second categorised climb on the days route, the town of Saint-Cyprien hosts the intermediate sprint.
A further 20 kilometres down the road is the final categorised climb on the day’s schedule, the Cote du Duisson-de-Cadoion, which is rated as a fourth category climb.
It is a 2.1-kilometre climb, with averages at over 5 per cent, with gradients close to 10.
At the top of the climb, the riders will be just inside the 40 kilometres to go point, with a flat final 50 minutes of racing ahead of the peloton, which should culminate in another bunch kick for the sprinters at the end of the stage in Bergerac.
The final 3 kilometres are technical, with a 90-degree right-hand bend leading the riders over the Dordogne River into the city centre. At the end of the bridge, the riders head right again, before straightening themselves until the final kilometre, when the riders turn 90 degrees left, before doing so again within 600 metres to the line.
It is then a dead straight finish that the final sprint will be raced over.
Marcel Kittel will be looking for another stage win, while Arnaud Demare will be hoping to resurrect his green jersey points classification challenge.
Join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 10 of the Tour de France from 10:30pm (AEST).
Preview written by Brendon Vella
11:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:47pm | ! Report
78km to go
On the climb once again and the leaders really hit the base of the rise badly, dropping the lead below 3 minutes but they should push that back out if they can get over the summit unscathed.
11:41pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:41pm | ! Report
81km to go
Kittel sitting at the front of the peleton. A few teams just spreading themselves across the road and moving around, again though, everyone looking very calm at the moment with riders chatting away.
The lead is down to 3 minutes now for the breakaway.
11:27pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:27pm | ! Report
11:26pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:26pm | ! Report
92km to go
Down towards 4 mintues now for Gesbert and Offredo. They would have been expected to drop when they set off on the breakaway, but possibly not at this rate and this soon.
11:14pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:14pm | ! Report
All the standings leading into today’s stage. Marcel Kittelis expected to really push hard for another TDF stage win today on the sprint finish… really looking to nail down the green jersey.
Froome should be unbothered up front in yellow today.
11:12pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:12pm | ! Report
101km to go
Sky not budging with the whole team keeping tabs on the peleton out towards the front of the chasing pack.
Offredo and Gesbert have dipped under 5 minutes in their lead.
11:00pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:00pm | ! Report
110km to go
Heading towards the gradual climb of Allas. This won’t be a peleton stretcher but it’s an awkward length at this gradient and the teams will be careful not to lose a man.
10:55pm
Connor Bennett said | 10:55pm | ! Report
113km to go
The two leading riders maintaining a steady pace out front, holding onto five and a half minutes as they have for a little bit now.
The peleton not too fussed with giving chanse at this stage. This shouldn’t be too tough on the main contenders in Stage 10
10:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:50pm | ! Report
I still feel in pain every time I watch that Richie Porte crash :/
Marcel Kittel in a canter today, although a tough finish could bring about some scary moments. Hopefully everyone stays upright.
10:46pm
Connor Bennett said | 10:46pm | ! Report
The French countryside always producing spectacular scenery and monuments for cycling fans to bask in.
10:45pm
Connor Bennett said | 10:45pm | ! Report
119km to go
Team SKY are staying busy up front in the peleton, getting plenty of wheels at the pointy end and just controlling their pace. The game is to protect the legs of Froome and keep the energy exertion at it’s lowest with so much more in the Tour to come.