Billy Slater cleared to play State of Origin decider

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has given veteran fullback Billy Slater the all-clear to play Wednesday night’s State of Origin series decider in Brisbane.

The Maroons had been expected to rest Slater for Tuesday’s captain’s run in a bid to give him until the last minute to overcome a rolled ankle, suffered at their Gold Coast camp.

However, in a huge boost to Queensland, Walters confirmed Slater would play, before the fullback ran out to train with the Maroons on Tuesday at Suncorp Stadium.

“He’s fine. We are expecting him to play. He’s just got to do a couple of little things to get the confidence he needs for tomorrow night,” Walters said.

Slater underwent light duties with the team before what might well be his last Origin for Queensland.

Like Maroons halfback Cooper Cronk, Slater – a veteran of 28 games for Queensland – has not decided whether he will play on in 2018.

Queensland will definitely farewell one Maroons great on Wednesday night – five-eighth Johnathan Thurston.

He will receive a pre-game tribute on Wednesday evening after having his 37 Origin career ended by a shoulder injury in Queensland’s 18-16 game two win in Sydney.

Walters said the Maroons had enjoyed having Thurston in their camp the past few days.

Thurston helped Queensland win 10 series in 11 years, playing a record 36 straight Origins.

Melbourne’s Cameron Munster will make his Origin debut, replacing Thurston at five-eighth, but the coach doesn’t expect it to faze the 22-year-old.

“John has had a huge influence over the team the last 10 years,” Walters said.

“We didn’t have him for game one (due to injury) and we didn’t get it right.

“Now, it is time for someone else to put their hand up but we are looking forward to seeing what Cameron Munster can offer in the No.6 jersey.”

Walters expected Munster to be targeted.

“You’d imagine so. But knowing Cameron and his defensive traits, I am sure he will be looking forward to that challenge,” Walters said.

“His form at the Storm this year has been excellent, he has an excellent combination with his Melbourne teammates in the Queensland side and playing an Origin at Suncorp – it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Queensland will hope to keep their dynasty alive on Wednesday night and farewell Thurston on a winning note.

They are vying for an 11th series win in 12 years.

NSW are desperate to seal just their second series triumph in the same period.