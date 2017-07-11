England crush South Africa in first Test

England comprehensively beat South Africa inside four days by 211 runs at Lord’s to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

It was the first match for new England captain Joe Root who scored a sparkling century in the first innings as his team rallied from a shaky start to post a total of 458.

The tourists replied with a most respectable 361.

England started today in a strong position after solid batting from former captain Alastair Cooke, but South Africa fought back well to reduce the home team’s second-innings total to 233 after they had been 1-142.

It proved to be an anti-climax as hopes of an intriguing final day were squashed, as the tourists were bowled out for just 119 due to a combination of fine bowling and indifferent batting.

Moin Ali was man of the match with a 10-wicket haul. The second Test begins on Friday in Nottingham.