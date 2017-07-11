Garbine Muguruza vs Svetlana Kuznetsova: Wimbledon quarter-finals live scores

The Wimbledon quarter-finals commence with an encounter between two top players as Garbine Muguruza faces Svetlana Kuznetsova. Can Muguruza continue her meteoric rise or will Kuznetsova reach the semifinals of a grand slam for the first time in eight years? Join The Roar from 10pm (AEST) for live scores.

Garbine Muguruza has sent World No.1 Angelique Kerber crashing out of Wimbledon and in doing so, knocked her off her perch as the best on the WTA Tour.

The Spaniard fought back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. It follows what has been a clinical tournament from the 23-year-old thus far, having not dropped a set in three matches prior to her meeting with Kerber.

Muguruza kicked off her campaign at the All England Club with a straight sets win over Ekaterina Alexandrova before doing the same against Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-4 and then Sorana Cirstea in the third round 6-2, 6-2.

She has shown great composure during her campaign, demonstrating a strong service game and her tenacity to remain on the front foot, pushing forward with strong hitting. Muguruza will be looking to pull off a similar performance against Svetlana Kuznetsova who has an equally strong run.

Unlike Muguruza, Kuznetsova has held onto her perfect record winning in straight sets in each of her four matches so far at Wimbledon.

The Russian kicked off proceedings in a perfect fashion against Ons Jabeur winning 6-3, 7-2 before shocking Ekaterina Makarova with a perfect first set getting the job done and sending her compatriot crashing out 6-0, 7-5.

Kuznetsova showed that age is no barrier against Polona Hercog winning 6-4, 6-0 before earning a massive scalp in defeating Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-4.

It will be the first time Kuznetsova has played in quarter-finals at Wimbledon since back in 2007 and the first at a grand slam since the 2014 French Open.

Although she hasn’t been deep into the second week in recent years, she still has plenty of experience to show for and should remain well composed in her bid to move through to the semi-finals at a grand slam for the first time in eight years.

Four meetings have come between Muguruza and Kuznetsova with Muguruza winning 3 of those. Their most recent encounter came in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International earlier this year where Muguruza won in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. The pair have never played each other on grass.

The winner will take on either Magdalena Rybarikova or Coco Vandeweghe in the semifinals.

Prediction

Garbine Muguruza will take her place in the semifinals with a close-fought win.

Muguruza in three sets

Join The Roar from 10pm (AEST) for live scores and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.