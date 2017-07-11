The General, my number one Hawk

As a Hawthorn supporter born in the late ’80s Jason Dunstall was the original goal-kicking hero, Shane Crawford was the only reason to go to follow the side for many years, and Lance Franklin the most exciting player to watch live.

But what of the General, Luke Hodge?

As a footballer, Hodge has it all. He is simultaneously a throwback to a tougher era of football and on the cutting edge of modern day game plans and tactics.

He has an exquisite left foot, at the forefront of Hawthorn’s famed ‘death by 1000 chips’ and can bullet a 50 metre pass at no more than head height.

Hodge doesn’t get the high numbers of many prolific midfielders, but his impact on games is just as profound. He never came close to a Brownlow medal, yet polled Norm Smith medal votes in all four premiership triumphs.

Stories of Hodge’s on-field exploits will get better with time, as there is a surplus of big game moments worth explaining to grandchildren in years to come.

The checkside from the tenth row while the 2015 grand final was still is a contest. The 50-metre handball across the centre square during a tense third quarter of the 2008 edition.

The kick-in steal and goal to put the 2014 decider to bed.

The memory I will pass on is of Hodge patrolling halfback, arms outstretched, directing teammates. Experienced observers of Hodge have admired these traits long before he wore a microphone on a Friday night in Adelaide.

With both careers soon to be completed, the Hodge versus Chris Judd super draft discussion can finally be debated fairly, but I promise you will struggle to find a Hawks fan willing to hypothetically swap the order.

The value of Hodge cannot be measured by statistics, but here are some numbers to reflect on

Twenty-three finals appearances.

One of six players to have captained three or more premierships.

One of three to win multiple Norm Smith Medals.

And my favourite to run out in the brown and gold.