Grigor Dimitrov vs Roger Federer: Wimbledon live scores

Swiss maestro Roger Federer is well on his way to an eighth title on the hallowed turf of the All England Club. Can he continue his extraordinary 2017 season with a win and move into the fourth round or will Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov send the tournament favourite home?

Grigor Dimitrov has an incredibly tough task ahead of him with the Bulgarian 13th seed facing a stern test against Roger Federer.

The 26-year-old has had mixed success so far this grass season making an early exit at Stuttgart to Jerzy Janowicz before reaching the semifinals at Queen’s, losing to eventual champion Feliciano Lopez.

Dimitrov is yet to drop a set during his Wimbledon campaign, knocking off Diego Sebastian Schwartzman in straight sets 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 before becoming involved in a tussle with Marcos Baghdatis, coming out with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

The world No.11 didn’t get a full hit-out in hi third round match against Dudi Sela, the Israeli retiring after two sets.

Dimitrov has exhibited some impressive volleying and play at the net and will be looking to continue that against a classy Federer.

Federer has lost only two matches in 2017 and has shown great class as the world No.4.

The Swiss tennis legend may have sat out of Roland Garros however, it has not had any impact on his tennis, Federer adjusting back to the rigours of the ATP Tour winning at Halle to signal the start of his grass season.

Federer’s Wimbledon campaign has been successful thus far, failing to drop a set.

He experienced a first round win over Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov leading 6-3, 3-0 before Dolgopolov retired.

Federer then showed his class against Dusan Lajovic winning 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 before knocking over 27th seed Mischa Zverev 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Federer will enter his meeting with Dimitrov as the overwhelming favourite and despite coming up against a tough opponent in one of the top players on the ATP Tour, he should win comfortably if he can play remotely close to his best tennis.

Federer and Dimitrov have done battle five times in the past with Federer winning on every occasion.

All of those matches have come on hard court with only one at a grand slam, their most recent encounter in the third round of the Australian Open 2016 where Federer triumphed in four sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The winner will come up against a top ten seed with either of Milos Raonic or Alexander Zverev lying ahead.

Prediction

This is set to be one of the closest matches yet and is bound to reach five sets.

Federer’s experience will serve him well and will be boosted by the fact that Dimitrov did not get a full third round hit-out.

Federer in five sets.

