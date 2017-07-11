Jeff Horn ‘wins again’ in the Battle of Brisbane

Champion Jeff Horn won seven rounds to Manny Pacquiao’s five, according to a World Boxing Organisation review of their welterweight title fight in Brisbane.

The WBO re-scored the fight after a call by a Filipino government department to review the ‘Battle of Brisbane’ on July 2, won by the Australian by unanimous decision in an upset.

Five anonymous judges reviewed the fight, determining Horn won the first, second, fourth, sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th rounds, while others were scored in favour of Pacquiao.

Three of the five judges had to be in agreement to determine a winner from each round.

Those results were cross-analysed with the scores of fight-day judges Waleksa Roldan, Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan to find the percentage agreement by round, with Horn winning 6-4.

Rounds 10 and 11 deemed even rounds.

“Based on this analysis, Jeff Horn was the winner of the bout,” the WBO said in a statement.

Despite conducting the review, the WBO did not have the power to revoke Horn’s belt.

The Philippines Games and Amusements Board’s (GAB) based their review request on protecting boxing’s integrity, citing possible miscalls by the referee and judges.

The original fight was scored 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 by Roldan, Flores and Cerdan respectively, who have each overseen hundreds of fights.

Roldan came in for particularly scathing criticism over her scorecard, but the trio received the backing of the WBO after their decision.

WBO president Francisco Valcarcel said last week the purpose of the view was to provide fans with certainty over the bout’s winner.

WBO REVIEW SCORES

Judge 1: Pacquiao 114-113

Judge 2: Draw 114-114

Judge 3: Horn 115-113

Judge 4: Horn 114-113

Judge 5: Horn 114-113