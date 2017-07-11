Magdalena Rybarikova vs Coco Vandeweghe: Wimbledon quarter-finals live scores

A Wimbledon upset could be on the cards when world No.87 Magdalena Rybarikova faces 24th seed Coco Vandeweghe in the quarter-finals. Can Rybarikova continue her dream run or will Vandeweghe make her second semi-final appearance of 2017? Join The Roar from around 11:30pm (AEST) for live scores.

Rybarikova has been a revelation on grass with the 28-year-old having a strong preparation for Wimbledon. The Slovak added two titles to her name, claiming Surbiton after knocking off local Heather Watson in the final 6-4, 7-5 and also winning at Ilkley.

Rybarikova has lost just one match from 18 hit-outs since the French Open, falling to Johanna Konta in the semifinals of Nottingham losing 6-2, 7-5.

She has shown no sign of fatigue at the All England Club, embracing the prestige of Wimbledon with a classy first round performance against Monica Niculescu 6-4, 6-1 before pulling off a massive win over Karolina Pliskova after dropping the first set to come back and win 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The Slovak further staked her claim with wins over Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-1 and most recently 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the fourth round. Despite being ranked 87th on the WTA Tour she will go into this match on a level playing field to her opponent Coco Vandeweghe who is seeded 24th.

Vandeweghe enjoyed a win over Caroline Wozniacki 7-6, 6-4 to take her place in the quarter-finals following victories over Alison Riske, Tatjana Maria and Mona Barthel in the first week.

The American is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon and will be looking to keep it that way as she beckons for her second grand slam semifinal appearance this year. Vandeweghe has been in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon once before only to fall at the hands of Maria Sharapova in three sets 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

If Vandeweghe embraces the opportunity and starts well she could be hard to stop, however she must show discipline and hang in against Rybarikova who has so far this grass season been able to capitalise on her opponent as soon as she finds momentum.

The key for Vandeweghe will be to use her agility to her advantage by moving Rybarikova around the court to target the Slovak’s fatigue after a long run on grass over the last month.

Rybarikova has dominated matches between the pair, winning in both encounters most recently at the French Open where she moved through in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. They have met once on grass back in 2011 at Birmingham where Rybarikova won 6-2, 6-1.

The winner faces an immense task against a top twenty player with either world No.8 Svetlana Kuznetsova or world No.15 Garbine Muguruza looming.

Prediction

Magdalena Rybarikova will move through to the semifinals for the first time in her career with a hard-fought win over Vandeweghe.

Rybarikova in three sets.

Join The Roar from around 11:30pm (AEST) for live scores following the completion of the quarter-final between Garbine Muguruza and Svetlana Kuznetsova. Be sure to drop a comment in the section below.