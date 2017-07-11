State of Origin Game 3 2017: Complete schedule, entertainment guide

State of Origin 3 will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 12. There is plenty to keep fans interested in the countdown to what could be the biggest game of the year, and you won’t miss a moment with The Roar‘s full day schedule.

As always, a curtain-raiser will be played with the U/16 New South Wales and Queensland Maroons teams set to do battle. Before Game 1 and 2, it was the U/20 and U/18 teams playing, with the Blues winning both.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:50pm (AEST), or about 20 minutes after the main gates to Suncorp Stadium open at 5:30pm (AEST).

That game is due to end at around 7:30pm (AEST). These times are almost half an hour later than Game 2, when the U/18 game kicked off in Sydney at 5:25pm (AEST).

While it was speculated that injured star Johnathan Thurston was going to be given a send-off by way of a lap of honour before Game 3, it’s been confirmed that won’t be happening.

Instead, The Courier Mail are reporting there will be a special presentation to honour the veteran in front of his home fans.

Pre-match entertainment, which the NRL seem to have done a better job of during this year’s series, again appeals to fans with former Powderfinger lead singer Bernard Fanning set to perform.

Following his performance, the stage will be cleared and the teams will be brought onto Suncorp Stadium at around 8:10pm (AEST) and observe the national anthem ceremony before kick-off.

Half-time is scheduled for around 9pm (AEST). It will last for approximately 15 minutes before the second half gets underway, with the game expected to end at about 10pm (AEST).

Of course, it’s impossible to predict the exact times. It will all depend on whether there is extra times, any other unforeseeable events and how many stoppages are needed throughout the contest for things like video referee or injury.

State of Origin Game 3 full day schedule (all times AEST)

5:30pm – Suncorp Stadium gates open

5:50pm – U/16 Maroons vs Blues curtain raiser kick-off

6:35pm – U/16 halftime

7:30pm – U/16 fulltime

7:40pm – Pre-match entertainment (featuring Bernard Fanning and Johnathan Thurston presenation)

8:10pm – Teams enter Suncorp Stadium

8:12pm – National Anthem Ceremony

8:15pm – State of Origin Game 3 kick-off

9:00pm – State of Origin Game 3 halftime

9:15pm – State of Origin Game 3 second half commences

10:00pm – State of Origin Game 3 fulltime