 

Bombers sign up Darcy Parish until 2019

    Essendon have locked down promising midfielder Darcy Parish until the end of the 2019 AFL season.

    Parish was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the mass doping bans to hit the Bombers in 2016, playing all but two matches.

    The 19-year-old has kept his place and his form through the 2017 season, averaging 21 disposals this season.

    While out of contract at year’s end, the No.5 draft pick was expected to stay the Bombers.

    “I’m really excited about our future and proud to sign on,” he said on Wednesday.

    Essendon coach John Worsfold said he was “part of an exciting young group of players who are not only fully invested, but really driving our culture and elite standards”.

    “We are pleased with Darcy’s development as a midfielder who can also have an impact when playing forward,” he said.

    “We know he will be a strong contributor to the team success we are working towards.”

